The Seattle Kraken are coming off their most complete game of the young season.

What ESPN analyst likes about two big Seattle Kraken newcomers

The Kraken blasted the Nashville Predators 7-3 on Tuesday night to even their record at 2-2 and claim their first victory in regulation through the first four games. In the process, Seattle notched a season high in goals scored.

Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk shared his thoughts on the Kraken’s performance Wednesday morning on Brock and Salk.

“I liked what I saw a lot – a lot, a lot,” he said. “There was a lot of really good stuff last night. They kind of (looked like a complete team). They still don’t hit as much as I’d like them to, but other than that, I mean, they played a really good hockey game last night.”

Everybody gets involved

The Kraken shared the wealth in scoring seven goals against Nashville, with each goal coming from a different player. Ryker Evans, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brandon Tanev, Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann and Adam Larsson each got in on the goal-scoring frenzy.

“They just kept coming and coming and coming,” Salk said. “You score seven goals in a game, six of them before the net was empty, that’s pretty good offensive output. And the fact that it came from everywhere, seven different goal scorers on the night, that was pretty awesome. Just a phenomenal, phenomenal game.”

Salk also pointed out that the high-scoring night came against a high-caliber goaltender in Nashville’s Juuse Saros, who has finished in the top six of NHL Venzina Trophy (best goalie) voting the past four seasons.

morning coffee + replaying all seven #seakraken goals = a winning start to the day! ☕️💙 pic.twitter.com/voibkBcenf — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 16, 2024

Reoccurring issue for Seattle Kraken

The victory didn’t come without some reason for concern.

Seattle has had a problem allowing goals in bunches early on – a trend that dates back to last season.

The Predators scored two quick goals over the span of 2 minutes, 13 seconds in the first period to tie Tuesday’s game at 2.

Seattle also allowed three goals in less than 2 minutes in their 3-2 loss to St. Louis in the season opener, and two goals in 13 seconds during its 2-0 defeat against Dallas.

“They let up a couple goals, a couple defensive lapses,” Salk said. “You get up 2-0 and then just have these small stretches of time where they just completely fall asleep, and they’re not good enough to do that. So we’ve seen it now in like three of their four games.”

New vibes

The Kraken made a big switch this offseason by letting go of head coach Dave Hakstol in favor of new bench boss Dan Bylsma.

Hakstol led the franchise for its first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 and was head coach for its first three seasons of existence.

Bylsma, who has eight seasons of NHL head coaching experience and won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009, is coming off a successful two-year stint leading the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s AHL affiliate.

“I like that they just seem a little bit more organized than they did at any point during the days of the Hakstol regime, which I was never a huge fan of,” Salk said. “I just never loved the way Hakstol positioned them. I didn’t love the way he ran his line combos. I didn’t love the power play. There was just nothing really about the Dave Hakstol era that I enjoyed. … The whole package of Dave Hakstol was super, super boring.

“Not that Bylsma is … ‘Mr. Electricity,’ but compared to what we had for the last few years with Hakstol, it’s like night and day.”

Hear the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• Analyst: Why Kraken are in ‘good place’ as Year 4 begins

• Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member

• Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

• Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects

• Season Preview: With upgrades, Seattle Kraken begin a second chapter

Follow @ZacHereth