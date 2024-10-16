Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken score 4 unanswered goals, beat Predators 7-3

Oct 15, 2024, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:23 pm

Seattle Kraken Nashville Predators...

Jordan Eberle celebrates his goal against Nashville with Seattle Kraken teammates. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JIM DIAMOND


The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Adam Larsson each had a goal and an assist to lead Seattle Kraken to a 7-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken 7, Nashville Predators 3: Box score

Brandon Tanev, Ryker Evans and Jordan Eberle also scored, and Chandler Stephenson added two assists for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 31 saves.

Seattle broke open a tied game early in the third period when Schwartz and Eberle scored 1:21 apart. The Kraken went on to score four unanswered goals in the period.

YouTube video

Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak and Brady Skjei scored and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators, who dropped their third straight game to open the season.

McCarron and Novak scored in a 2:13 span in the first period to rally Nashville from a two-goal deficit.

Takeaways

Seattle Kraken: The victory gave Seattle a split of its four-game early season trip. The Kraken head to Seattle for a five-game homestand. Eberle, Seattle’s newly named captain, has three goals in four games and had the shootout winner at Minnesota Oct. 12.

Nashville Predators: The Predators are winless after adding high-priced free agents like Skjei, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in the offseason. The Predators have not had a lead in any of their three games and the revamped roster has failed to find chemistry.

Seattle Kraken key moment

After Skjei’s goal with 2:43 remaining in the second, Schwarz and Eberle’s scored goals 1:21 apart before the period was three minutes old.

Key stat

After going 0-2 on the power play Tuesday night, the Predators have one power-play goal in 11 opportunities in three games.

Up next

The Kraken host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, while the Predators host the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, also on Thursday.

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Nashville Predators...

Jim Diamond

Kraken score 4 unanswered goals, beat Predators 7-3

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Adam Larsson each had a goal and an assist to lead Seattle Kraken to a 7-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

6 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Montour preseason Edmonton Oilers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

What ESPN analyst likes about two big Kraken newcomers

ESPN NHL analyst Ray Ferraro described what free-agent additions Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson bring to the Seattle Kraken.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev shot attempt Dallas Stars 2024...

The Associated Press

Kraken allow 2 goals in 14 seconds, fall 2-0 to Stars

The Seattle Kraken surrendered two first-period goals in a 14-second span and were shut out in a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen Ryker Evans St. Louis Blue 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Analyst: Why Kraken are in ‘good place’ as Year 4 begins

ESPN NHL analyst Ray Ferraro shares his perspective on where the Seattle Kraken are at in their timeline as an expansion franchise.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken celebrate goal Minnesota Wild 2024...

Mike Cook

Eberle leads Kraken past Wild for 5-4 shootout win

Jordan Eberle scored twice in regulation and netted the shootout winner as the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Zac Hereth

Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member

Goaltender Joey Daccord, an expansion draft pick by the Seattle Kraken, is set to remain with the franchise through the 2029-30 season.

7 days ago

