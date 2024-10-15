The Seattle Seahawks are down another player on defense.

Veteran cornerback Artie Burns has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury he suffered last Thursday in a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle also put outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on IR last week with a thigh injury.

Burns, 29, was signed off of the Seahawks’ practice squad just prior to the game against the Niners to provide help at nickel corner in a banged-up secondary, only to go down to injury himself. Starting cornerback Riq Woolen missed the game with an ankle injury, and another cornerback, Tre Brown, suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers.

Burns initially joined Seattle ahead of the 2022 season, appearing in three games that year and 14 with the Seahawks in 2023.

With Burns going on IR, the Seahawks now have an open spot on their 53-man active roster for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, who was acquired in a trade Monday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The trade will become official when Robertson-Harris passes a physical, but he has to get to Seattle first. Robertson-Harris was in England at the time of the trade due to the Jaguars playing in London last Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and this Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Seahawks (3-3) are back in action Sunday when they go on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-2). Kickoff is set for 10 a.m., with Seahawks Radio Network coverage starting at 7 a.m. on Seattle Sports with the pregame show.

