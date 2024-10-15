The Seattle Seahawks have struggled in defending the run so far in 2024, and they went about addressing that issue Monday by swinging a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

Seahawks make trade with Jaguars for veteran defensive lineman

The move, which was the first trade of the regular season, kicked off what has been a busy few days on the NFL transactions wire with the Nov. 5 trade deadline just three weeks away.

What are the Hawks getting in Robertson-Harris? Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy caught up with J.P. Shadrick, a Jaguars reporter and NFL broadcaster, on Tuesday to get the scoop.

“Big, strong dude,” Shadrick said of the 31-year-old Robertson-Harris. “By trade, he’s a defensive tackle. This year he’s been playing a lot more in, the last few weeks they kind of slid him outside some. He started (his NFL career) in Chicago, they liked him enough to keep him around a couple of extra years, and then the Jaguars liked him enough to give him another deal. He’s been a big piece of what they’ve tried to do on the defensive line, but there’s been some change here.”

That last part opens the door to exploring the potential reason Robertson-Harris was available on the trade market for a late-round 2026 NFL Draft pick. The Jaguars switched this year from a 3-4 defensive front to a 4-3 look, and it may have resulted in Robertson-Harris being less of a fit for Jacksonville than when he signed a three-year, $21.6 million contract extension prior to the 2023 season.

Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost likened the acquisition to when the Seahawks made a trade with Cincinnati for pass rusher Carlos Dunlap during the 2020 season, as Dunlap had seen his role with the Bengals diminished in a rotation but made a big impact after coming to Seattle.

“They’re trying to figure out personnel still,” Shadrick said, “and for the long term it may just not be a great fit for the Jags, so why not move on and and get a draft pick out of it?”

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Robertson-Harris started all 17 games in each of the past two seasons with the Jags, and has two sacks, seven combined tackles, four QB hits and three tackles for loss in four games this year.

Culture change

Shadrick wonders if going from a 1-5 Jaguars team to the 3-3 Seahawks will be a positive move for Robertson-Harris.

“Roy is an interesting personality. I think he’s going to be good for the locker room. He always just kind of felt like that guy,” he said. “I will say there were a couple plays this past week … (and it’s) not just a Roy Robertson-Harris issue, but there were some guys like running off the field late, and things haven’t been going well lately and he might have been involved in a little of that, which is whatever – this is not the reason for this move. I think that’s a bigger Jaguars issue than a Roy Robertson-Harris issue. I think he’s gonna be fine.

“New environment will probably be good for him, and an opportunity with a team that hopefully is kind of (pointing) the right way. He had some really good years in Chicago in his earlier years and hasn’t quite replicated that on a week-to-week basis in Jacksonville. But like I said, when you change all these schemes year to year, (the Jaguars) got a new defensive coordinator this year and everything’s changing, it just might not be what they imagined when they signed him originally.”

Listen to the full Bump and Stacy conversation with Jaguars broadcast J.P. Shadrick in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Bump and Stacy live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports, and find podcasts of every show here or by subscribing on your favorite podcast app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: What should alarm Seahawks coaching staff the most

• Why Bump feels the Seahawks can fix their lacking run game

• Seahawks’ special teams standout to return to practice

• Rost: We see now what gap the Seahawks are trying to close

• Which Seattle Seahawks will benefit most from extra rest this week?

Follow @BrentStecker