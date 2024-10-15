Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

FIFA president tours Seattle ahead of next year’s Club World Cup

Oct 15, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:05 am

A general view of Lumen Field is seen during a 2022 Seattle Sounders game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Lumen Field in Seattle will host six games during next year’s Club World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Tuesday.

The Seattle Sounders, which earned a spot in the competition by winning the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, will host all three of their group matches at their home stadium.

Lumen Field announced as venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Three other matches will also be played at Lumen Field, one of 12 stadiums that will host a total of 63 games during the tournament. The event will include an expanded field of 32 teams from FIFA’s six soccer confederations.

“So, we want to hear some noise, and the World Cup (noise record) being broken in this stadium by the Seattle Sounders fans during the FIFA Club World Cup next year,” Infantino said in a video posted on Instagram.

The tournament is set to start on June 15 and run through July 13, with the final set for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium — also the site of the 2026 World Cup final. So far, the Club World Cup has drawn no major U.S. sponsors and there is not a media rights deal in place.

Infantino was set to meet Tuesday with local elected officials, representatives of the Seattle Sounders and the National Women’s Soccer League team, the Seattle Reign, as well as leadership for Seattle’s 2026 World Cup organizing committee.

Seattle has also been picked as a host city for the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Seattle gets six matches for 2026 World Cup, including USMNT

When the dates for the Club World Cup were announced, global players’ union FIFPRO criticized FIFA for not considering player workloads in scheduling.

On Monday, the European division of FIFPRO and the 33-nation European Leagues group filed a formal complaint with the European Commission on competition grounds, accusing FIFA of failing to consult properly on its decisions.

The European Commission in Brussels is the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union and can intervene on breaches of competition law.

Twelve teams from Europe will be included in the Club World Cup. They are Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg.

Other teams that have qualified include Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras and River Plate from South America; Leon, Monterrey, Pachuca and the Sounders from North America; Al Ahly, Esperance, Mamelodi Sundowns and Waydad from Africa; Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Ulsan and Urawa from Asia; and Auckland City from Oceania.

Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Rapids

