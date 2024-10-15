The Seattle Seahawks are facing a familiar issue.

Huard: What should alarm Seattle Seahawks coaching staff the most

After finishing in the bottom of three of the league in rushing defense the past two seasons, the Seahawks are once again among the league’s worst teams at stopping the run.

Seattle has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game this season (144.7) and the fourth-most yards per carry (5.0). And opponents have been able to gash them for big plays on the ground consistently, as the Seahawks’ seven runs of 20 yards or more allowed is just one off the most in the NFL.

Seattle having some struggles against the run isn’t necessarily a big surprise, but there was an expectation that first-year head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme and some changes to defensive personnel could help shore up some of the issues. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, that hasn’t been the case.

Derrik Klassen, co-host of The Athletic Football Show, joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Monday to discuss what’s causing Seattle’s issues against the run and if they can be fixed this season.

Getting healthy

One major issue the Seahawks’ defense has dealt with early on is health, and that’s been especially true for the defensive front.

Rookie defensive tackle and first-round draft pick Byron Murphy II has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Leonard Williams missed the Week 4 game against Detroit with a rib injury and played banged-up against the New York Giants the following week. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu suffered another injury that is going to keep him out for an extended period of time when he made his season debut in Week 5 against the Giants. Fellow outside linebacker Boye Mafe missed two games. And inside linebacker Jerome Baker also missed two games.

Most of the injuries have caused defenders to miss time during Seattle’s current three-game losing streak, and the run defense has suffered. The Seahawks have allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (173) and fourth-most yards per carry (5.5) during the losing streak.

“I think some part of it is, obviously, they’ve just been missing a ton of guys and any run defense would look worse,” Klassen said. “… What I’ll say is that when they can get Byron Murphy back and fully healthy, that is their best bet of kind of fixing this thing. He’s not necessarily a guy who like eats a bunch of space and is going to eat double teams and all that, but because he’s such an explosive presence, he can create just that half-beat where a running back has to maybe get into a different lane, or he kind of makes things cluttered for the offensive line. And that is what’s going to make the life easier for the linebackers a little bit. So kind of almost like what Mike Macdonald had last year with Nnamdi (formerly Justin) Madubuike at defensive tackle. So if they can get Byron Murphy back and get him healthy, that’s probably their best bet of fixing this thing this year.”

Wrong fits for Seattle Seahawks

Another problem Klassen has seen is the play of the team’s linebackers.

The Seahawks overhauled their linebacker room in the offseason. Veteran Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush all left in free agency and were replaced by Tyrel Dodson and Baker on one-year deals.

“I think it’s more the mental side. I think both Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson have the size and they’re guys that if you can kind of just train them on one gap and you make sure you have enough guys in the box where every guy only has to play one gap, they’ll run up and they’ll hit and they’ll take on blocks and they can take back space and all that other sort of stuff,” Klassen said.

“The problem is that when the Seahawks play a lot of these formations where they’re taking one guy out of the box, one of these linebackers is going to end up having to play multiple gaps on a play. I think they’re just struggling a little bit with their decision-making in that sense, and the defensive linemen in front of them aren’t necessarily making their jobs any easier. So, it’s kind of like a worst of both worlds in that sense.”

While Klassen believes Baker and Dodson have the size to play in Macdonald’s defense, he isn’t sure that they have the athleticism.

“I think if he wants to run his defense the way that he kind of did in Baltimore, he’s probably just going to need a different style of linebackers,” Klassen said. “He’s going to need guys who are a little bit quicker, a little bit more side-to-side and that’s just not the guys that they ended up going out and signing.”

A potential solution

Outside of getting a player like Murphy back from injury to help against the run, Klassen sees another way Seattle can combat some of its struggles against the run.

Macdonald’s defensive scheme uses a lot of two-high safety looks where both safeties are responsible for covering the deep halves of the field, which can leave the defense “outmanned” in the box.

“What I would say (if) they want to fix it this year, I think it’s possible they could go back to more of putting eight guys in the box, playing a little bit more like Cover 3 and Cover 1 where you’re getting more bodies in the box – which isn’t what Macdonald really loves to do or wants to do,” Klassen said. “But there were moments during his Baltimore tenure where he was willing to do that if the specific game plan called for it. So I think maybe with just some of their personnel issues right now, there’s a chance he goes back and leans on some of that.”

