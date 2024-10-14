The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade to add a veteran presence up front.

Breaking down where the Seahawks stand in key areas

Seattle has sent a 2026 late-round NFL Draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for 31-year-old defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

The move is the first trade of the 2024 NFL regular season, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

A UTEP product, Robertson-Harris is in his eighth NFL season. He has played in all six games this year with Jacksonville, starting two, and has two sacks, seven combined tackles, four QB hits and three tackles for loss.

Roy Robertson-Harris got a sack and then did this on the next play 😤 @BigXander95#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/mTnin1wFZS — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2022

Robertson-Harris started all 17 games for the Jaguars both in 2023 and 2022, registering a career-best 3.5 sacks last year.

Though he has previously been listed as a defensive end, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Roberston-Harris is listed this season as a defensive tackle.

Prior to joining Jacksonville in 2021, Robertson-Harris spent four years with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 52 games with 13 starts. He first signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and made his NFL debut with the team in 2017.

Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension with Jacksonville in 2023 that included $14.4 million guaranteed. He is scheduled to count $1.4 million against Seattle’s salary cap this season, along with $6.6 million in 2025 and $6.8 million in 2026. The Seahawks can cut him with no cap ramifications next year.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, takes on $3.4 million in dead money this year and $6.9 million in 2025.

The trade by Seattle comes after the Seahawks fell to 3-3 with three straight losses, and at a time where they are in need of help stopping the run on defense. Seattle is tied for allowing the second-most runs of 20 yards or more this season in the NFL with seven, and its 5.0 yards allowed per carry is tied for 29th in the league.

Robertson-Harris has a long journey ahead of him just to join the Seahawks at their Seattle-area headquarters, as the Jaguars were in England for a game Sunday against the Bears. He was still in London when the trade was executed and will have a 10-plus-hour flight to get to Seattle in time for Wednesday’s practice. The Seahawks play at Atlanta on Sunday, meaning Robertson-Harris will travel more than 13,000 miles over an 11-day span.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Seahawks’ special teams standout to return to practice

• Rost: We see now what gap the Seahawks are trying to close

• Which Seahawks will benefit most from extra days of rest?

• A look at how the Seahawks’ rookie class has fared

• Bump: What’s the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest problem right now?

Follow @BrentStecker