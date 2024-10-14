A promising 2023 rookie is returning for the Seattle Seahawks.

Safety Jerrick Reed II has been designated to return to practice from the physically unable perform list, the team announced Monday.

Second-year offensive lineman McClendon Curtis has also been re-signed to the practice squad after being cut from the 53-man roster last Thursday.

Reed, a New Mexico product, is returning after suffering a torn ACL that cut his rookie season short at 10 games. He had 11 tackles last season and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team on special teams despite the limited action. His nine tackles of special teams were on third on the team in 2023, according to John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

Reed played 157 snaps on special teams and 29 on defense last season.

The Seahawks have a 21-day window to activate Reed to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Curtis, a Chattanooga alum, has appeared in a career-high four games and logged 19 snaps on special teams this season. He played both tackle and guard for Seattle during the preseason. Curtis was cut last week to make room for cornerback Artie Burns and defensive lineman Cameron Young on the 53-man roster ahead of the Seahawks’ 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

