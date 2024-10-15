Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: What should alarm Seahawks coaching staff the most

Oct 15, 2024, 8:16 AM

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald during an Oct. 10, 2024 game against the 49ers. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks getting 10 days between their Week 6 and Week 7 games, it provides a chance for the coaching staff to “self-scout” their team.

Rost: We see now what gap the Seahawks are trying to close

There will be some good to be found in that, but with each of the 3-3 Seahawks’ losses having come in consecutive weeks leading into this mini-bye, there’s going to be some hard truths revealed, as well.

On Monday’s edition of Brock and Salk, FOX football analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard was asked what he thinks will be the most alarming thing first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff will find.

Huard pointed at two things that are results of the same problem.

First?

“Their rush defense – 28th in the league, giving up 5.0 yards a carry,” Huard replied. “Completely and totally untenable.”

And the other?

“Explosive runs. They’re second-to-last in (allowing) runs of 20-plus yards. Seven runs of 20-plus yards in the NFL,” he said.

Huard put that last number into context, and in the spirit of the initial question, it is certainly alarming.

“There are four teams in the league that have given up just one run of 20-plus yards. Let’s see – Baltimore, they’re pretty good. Kansas City, they’re pretty good. Minnesota, they’re pretty good. Pittsburgh, they’re 4-2. So combined records – 4-2, 4-2, 5-0, 5-0 – those teams at the very top of limiting explosive runs, 18-2 on the season. Yeah, that’s the game. And you give up seven of them and you’re 30th in the league at the bottom with all the other teams that unfortunately look a little bit like you – 3-3, 2-4, 1-5. You’ve got to fix that equation. That too is untenable.”

There may be good news coming for Seattle’s run defense, though. The Seahawks’ first-round draft pick, defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, could be back this Sunday after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Seattle made a trade Monday with Jacksonville to acquire veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

Hear the full conversation in the Blue 88 segment from Monday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Brock Huard answers three football questions during Blue 88, which airs at 7:45 a.m. during each edition of Brock and Salk (weekdays 6-10 a.m.).

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Breaking down where the Seahawks stand in key areas
Which Seahawks will benefit most from extra days of rest?
A look at how Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class has fared
Huard: The word that sums up Seahawks’ loss to 49ers
Bump: What’s the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest problem right now?

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Will the Seahawks finish 2024 with a WINNING or LOSING record?

Brock & Salk play a clip from Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast where the crew predicts the final record of the Seahawks based off their opponent. Does this sound accurate to you? Why or why not? Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM […]

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Brent Stecker

Huard: What should alarm Seahawks coaching staff the most

With the Seattle Seahawks getting 10 days between their Week 6 and Week 7 games, it provides a chance for the coaching staff to "self-scout" their team.

6 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Scale of 1-10… how serious are the #Seahawks problems right now? #nfl #seattlesports

Brock & Salk debate if things are as bad as they seem, or if there’s any other important context to the issue of where the #Seahawks find themselves after losing 3 games in a row. For more coverage, Subscribe & visit SeattleSports.com

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: How SERIOUS are the #Seahawks issues after losing 3 straight?

On a scale of 1-10… how serious are the problems for the #SeattleSeahawks who have lost 3 straight and continue to deal with key injuries? Brock Huard & Mike Salk debate the topic and provide some important context to the current state of Seahawk football. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Julian Love...

Zac Hereth

Which Seahawks will benefit most from extra days of rest?

Brock Huard explains which Seattle Seahawks players will get the most out of having 10 days between games.

1 day ago

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel TD Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Brock: The word that sums up Seahawks’ loss to 49ers

Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss the slew of self-inflicted mistakes that hurt the Seattle Seahawks in their loss to the 49ers.

4 days ago

Huard: What should alarm Seahawks coaching staff the most