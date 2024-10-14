Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Rookie Check-In: How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars alums are doing in NFL

Oct 14, 2024, 11:38 AM

UW Huskies...

Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears runs the ball after a catch during a Sept. 15, 2024 game. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

(Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The 2024 NFL draft class was a historic one for the UW Huskies.

Instant observations from UW Huskies’ mistake-filled loss to Iowa

After reaching the national championship game last season, 10 Washington players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, tying the Huskies’ program record in the seven-round draft era.

The WSU Cougars also had two players picked, so with the NFL season just over one-third of the way through, here’s a look at how UW and WSU 2024 draftees have fared thus far.

UW Huskies

Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Atlanta Falcons

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick, is currently serving as the backup to veteran starter Kirk Cousins. He has yet to appear in a regular season game.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, has hauled in 17 of 31 targets for 246 yards and one touchdown while appearing in all six games for the Bears. He posted career highs of six receptions and 112 yards while recording his first career TD in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Odunze is fifth in receiving yards and seven in receptions among NFL rookies.

Troy Fautanu, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fautanu, the No. 20 overall pick, is out for the rest of the regular season after undergoing knee surgery but could be back for the playoffs. His lone appearance this season came in Pittsburgh’s Week 2 contest against the Denver Broncos. Fautanu received a 64.5 Pro Football Focus grade and allowed two pressures on 29 pass-blocking snaps while playing right tackle.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots

Polk, a second-round pick, has 10 receptions on 23 targets for 78 yards and one TD. He hauled in his first career TD catch in Week 2 against the Seahawks. Polk registered season highs of three receptions, 30 receiving yards and seven targets in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Rosengarten, a second-round pick, has appeared in all six games and started the past three at right tackle for the AFC North-leading Ravens. His 61.1 Pro Football Focus grade ranks fourth among 10 qualified rookie tackles and 50th among 76 qualified tackles overall. Rosengarten has committed two penalties and allowed two sacks over 234 offensive snaps.

Bralen Trice, DE, Atlanta Falcons

Trice, a third-round pick, is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered during the preseason.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan, a third-round pick, has three catches on seven targets for 59 yards and one TD over four games. He recorded his first career TD reception in Tampa Bay’s season opener against the Washington Commanders. McMillan returned to action this past weekend after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Edeufan Ulofoshio, LB, Buffalo Bills

Ulofoshio, a fifth-round pick, is on the Bills’ 53-man roster but has yet to appear in a game.

Dominique Hampton, S/LB, Washington Commanders

Hampton, a fifth-round pick, is on the Commanders’ 53-man roster but has not appeared in a game.

Devin Culp, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Culp, a seventh-round pick, is on the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster but has yet to appear in a game.

WSU Cougars

Jaden Hicks, S, Kansas City Cheifs

Hicks, a third-round pick, has totaled three tackles in five games while mostly appearing on special teams for the Chiefs.

Brennan Jackson, OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Jackson, a fifth-round pick, is on the Bills’ 53-man roster but has not appeared in a game.

More on UW Huskies and WSU Cougars football

• UW midseason review: The good, the bad and what’s next
AP Poll Update: WSU Cougars move closer to Top 25 spot
• UW Huskies Notebook: Updates on Valdez, Durfee ahead of Iowa game
• Huard: Who are the Huskies after first Fisch signature win?
WSU bounces back, rides pick-six to 25-17 win over Fresno State

UW Huskies

UW Huskies...

Zac Hereth

Rookie Check-In: How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars alums are doing in NFL

Checking in on a dozen players between the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars who were selected during the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 seconds ago

Iowa Hawkeyes Kaleb Johnson touchdown run UW Huskies 2024...

John Bohnenkamp

Huskies suffer third loss, fall 40-16 to Kaleb Johnson-led Iowa

Star running back Kaleb Johnson ran for 166 yards and scored three TDs as Iowa handed the mistake-plagued UW Huskies a 40-16 defeat.

2 days ago

Iowa Hawkeyes Kaleb Johnson UW Huskies Carson Bruener 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Instant observations from Huskies’ mistake-filled loss to Iowa

The UW Huskies shot themselves in the foot once again, committing a slew of costly miscues in a 40-16 road loss to Iowa.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers Jonah Coleman...

Zac Hereth

Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard points out two interesting contrasts between the UW Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Denzel Boston Michigan...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies riding momentum into first visit to Iowa since 1964

What's at stake, the key matchup, players to watch, and more for the UW Huskies' Big Ten matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

3 days ago

UW Huskies defense Kamren Fabiculanan Michigan Wolverines 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: How UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick is excelling

Brock Huard said Steve Belichick has done a "masterful job" with the UW Huskies' defense, which is a top-10 unit in several key categories.

4 days ago

Rookie Check-In: How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars alums are doing in NFL