The 2024 NFL draft class was a historic one for the UW Huskies.

After reaching the national championship game last season, 10 Washington players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, tying the Huskies’ program record in the seven-round draft era.

The WSU Cougars also had two players picked, so with the NFL season just over one-third of the way through, here’s a look at how UW and WSU 2024 draftees have fared thus far.

UW Huskies

Michael Penix, Jr., QB, Atlanta Falcons

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick, is currently serving as the backup to veteran starter Kirk Cousins. He has yet to appear in a regular season game.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, has hauled in 17 of 31 targets for 246 yards and one touchdown while appearing in all six games for the Bears. He posted career highs of six receptions and 112 yards while recording his first career TD in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Odunze is fifth in receiving yards and seven in receptions among NFL rookies.

Troy Fautanu, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fautanu, the No. 20 overall pick, is out for the rest of the regular season after undergoing knee surgery but could be back for the playoffs. His lone appearance this season came in Pittsburgh’s Week 2 contest against the Denver Broncos. Fautanu received a 64.5 Pro Football Focus grade and allowed two pressures on 29 pass-blocking snaps while playing right tackle.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots

Polk, a second-round pick, has 10 receptions on 23 targets for 78 yards and one TD. He hauled in his first career TD catch in Week 2 against the Seahawks. Polk registered season highs of three receptions, 30 receiving yards and seven targets in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Rosengarten, a second-round pick, has appeared in all six games and started the past three at right tackle for the AFC North-leading Ravens. His 61.1 Pro Football Focus grade ranks fourth among 10 qualified rookie tackles and 50th among 76 qualified tackles overall. Rosengarten has committed two penalties and allowed two sacks over 234 offensive snaps.

Bralen Trice, DE, Atlanta Falcons

Trice, a third-round pick, is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered during the preseason.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan, a third-round pick, has three catches on seven targets for 59 yards and one TD over four games. He recorded his first career TD reception in Tampa Bay’s season opener against the Washington Commanders. McMillan returned to action this past weekend after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Edeufan Ulofoshio, LB, Buffalo Bills

Ulofoshio, a fifth-round pick, is on the Bills’ 53-man roster but has yet to appear in a game.

Dominique Hampton, S/LB, Washington Commanders

Hampton, a fifth-round pick, is on the Commanders’ 53-man roster but has not appeared in a game.

Devin Culp, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Culp, a seventh-round pick, is on the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster but has yet to appear in a game.

WSU Cougars

Jaden Hicks, S, Kansas City Cheifs

Hicks, a third-round pick, has totaled three tackles in five games while mostly appearing on special teams for the Chiefs.

Brennan Jackson, OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Jackson, a fifth-round pick, is on the Bills’ 53-man roster but has not appeared in a game.

