Which Seahawks will benefit most from extra days of rest?

Oct 14, 2024, 9:25 AM

Julian Love and Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a defensive stop against the 49ers. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


It’s been a tough and disappointing past couple of weeks for the Seattle Seahawks.

A look at how the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie class has fared

After a 3-0 start to their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks fell to .500 while dropping three straight games during a grueling stretch three games in 11 days. That stretch coincided with a number of injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Seattle played without four key defensive pieces and saw a fifth leave mid-game with an injury in the opening contest of its losing streak, a 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Two defenders were out and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) was injured again during his season debut in a disappointing 29-20 defeat at the hands of the New York Giants the following week. Then, cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) was among three key defenders missing in Thursday night’s 36-24 loss to the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

The one good bit of news for the Seahawks is that their banged-up players now have an extended period to rest between last week’s Thursday night game and this Sunday’s matchup at the 4-2 Atlanta Falcons. Who benefits most from the extra time to recover? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard shared his thoughts Monday morning during Blue 88 on Brock and Salk.

Huard thinks the upcoming matchup will feature the return of first-round draft pick Byron Murphy II. The Texas product has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury suffered in Week against Miami.

“I know (Macdonald) didn’t talk about injuries, but my hunch is a young guy and a healthy guy who didn’t tear that hamstring and didn’t go on (injured reserve) for four games, my hunch is they’re going to get Byron back,” he said. “And that should be and could be a big deal.”

Huard also sees the extra time as a benefit for the remaining players who played through injuries or missed the game against San Francisco: defensive lineman Leonard Williams (ribs), outside linebackers Boye Mafe (ankle) and Derick Hall (foot), safety Julian Love (hamstring) and Woolen.

“I think both of those guys (on the back end of the defense), along with the big boys up front, they benefited greatly from these three, four extra days and should benefit the most as they head on this road trip down to Atlanta,” Huard said.

Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Which Seahawks will benefit most from extra days of rest?