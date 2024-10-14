The Seattle Kraken made two big splashes in the opening hours of free agency this past summer.

They began by signing high-scoring 30-year-old defenseman Brandon Montour to a seven-year deal worth $50 million. And shortly afterward, they inked 30-year-old center Chandler Stephenson to a seven-year, $43.75 million contract.

The two newcomers are tasked with bolstering an attack that averaged just 2.6 goals per game last season, which ranked 29th out of 32 teams. And ultimately, the hope is that Montour and Stephenson can play key roles in helping the the Kraken get back to the playoffs after a 19-point drop in the standings last year.

One NHL analyst is a big fan of the two additions. During an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy last week, ESPN’s Ray Ferraro heaped praise on both Montour and Stephenson.

A top defenseman

Montour, who spent the previous four seasons with Florida, played a key role in the defending champion Panthers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup Final trips.

Montour had a career year in 2022-23, finishing tied for fifth among all defensemen with 73 points. He followed that with eight goals and five assists in 21 playoff games that spring.

Montour missed the start of last season with an injury, but still finished with 33 points in 66 games. And he had another strong showing in the playoffs, totaling three goals and eight assists while helping the Panthers win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

“I did the Stanley Cup Final last year and did I think 15 Florida playoff games,” Ferraro said. “So I’ve seen Brandon Montour play from 5 feet away a lot. And he’s a really good player. He’s a great skater, terrific with the puck, confident … (and there’s) the confidence and the swagger that he plays with. And so I think that is going to be a really good move for Seattle. He’s a really good player.”

A two-time Cup winner

Stephenson has won a Stanley Cup with two different franchises – the Washington Capitals in 2018 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Stephenson was a fourth-liner with Washington, but developed into a top-six forward in Vegas. He totaled 180 points over the past three season with the Golden Knights, including a career-high 65 points in 2022-23 and 64 points in 2021-22. And he shined on the big stage, recording 10 goals and 10 assists in 22 playoff games during Vegas’ Cup-winning run.

“When he went to Vegas, all of a sudden he got an opportunity to not be a fourth-line player, to be a guy that was supposed to provide a little bit of offense,” Ferraro said. “And then what they found was he was providing a lot of offense. He can really skate. He’s got high skill. Underrated, but highly skilled. … And adding his experience is a huge win.”

