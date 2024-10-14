Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken allow 2 goals in 14 seconds, fall 2-0 to Stars

Oct 13, 2024, 8:00 PM

Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev tries to score against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — Sam Steel and Wyatt Johnston scored 14 seconds apart late in the first period, Casey DeSmith made 25 saves for his 11th career shutout in his Dallas debut and the Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night.

Dallas Stars 2, Seattle Kraken 0: Box score

It was the second shutout in two nights for the Stars as No. 1 goalie Jake Oettinger blanked the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Steel was alone at the back post to poke a cross-ice pass from Colin Blackwell behind Philipp Grubauer with 3:43 remaining in the first. Johnston snapped a wrister home stick side at 13 seconds later following a drop pass from Jamie Benn.

Grubauer finished with 24 saves.

Johnston, who led Dallas with 32 goals last year, has points in each of his first three games.

Dallas most recently had back-to-back shutouts late last season, 3-0 at Seattle on March 30 and 5-0 against Edmonton at home on April 3.

TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Were shut out for the first time in three games under new coach Dan Bylsma. They were blanked seven times last season, when they ranked 29th in goals.

Stars: Playing nine games in their first 17 days because of an early November trip to Finland, Dallas is looking for significant early contributions from DeSmith.

KEY MOMENT

Johnston winning the faceoff following Steel’s goal, which he converted seconds later into the 2-0 lead.

KEY STAT

The Stars killed all four penalties allowing two total shots on goal and are 10 for 11 on the penalty-kill this season.

UP NEXT

The Kraken will finish a three-game Central Division road trip at Nashville on Tuesday, and the Stars complete a three-game homestand against San Jose.

