After an up-and-down 3-3 start, the Seattle Seahawks are on a mini-bye this week with 10 days between Thursday night’s loss to San Francisco and next Sunday’s matchup against Atlanta.

Breaking down where the Seahawks stand in key areas

That makes it a perfect time to look at the Seahawks’ rookie class, which collectively has received more playing time than expected due to injuries. Here’s a breakdown of how Seattle’s rookies have fared so far.

• DT Byron Murphy II (1st round): The No. 16 overall pick had a strong start to the season, but has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the second quarter of Week 3. Before getting injured, he recorded 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and six tackles. He was credited by Pro Football Focus with six pressures over the first two weeks, which was tied for 13th-most among interior defensive linemen during that span. In each of the first two games, he played more than 55% of Seattle’s defensive snaps. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that he’s optimistic Murphy can return this week.

• G Christian Haynes (3rd round): During training camp and the preseason, Haynes was in a tight battle with second-year pro Anthony Bradford for the starting right guard spot. Bradford has started all six games but has struggled, prompting the Seahawks to give Haynes some action at the position too. Haynes has taken 18% of the snaps at right guard so far, including a season-high 40% in Week 4 against Detroit. According to PFF, he has allowed one sack and three total pressures in 51 pass-block snaps.

• LB Tyrice Knight (4th round): Knight made two starts and played 65% of Seattle’s defensive snaps over a three-game span between Weeks 2 and 4 while filling in for injured starter Jerome Baker. Knight made 22 tackles – including a tackle for loss – and was credited with two pressures by PFF. According to PFF, his 4.3% missed tackle rate is the seventh-best out of 79 linebackers with at least 100 snaps. But he has struggled in coverage, allowing 10 receptions on 11 targets for 111 yards, per PFF.

• TE AJ Barner (4th round): After getting no targets in the first two games, Barner has seven catches on seven targets for 66 yards over the past four weeks, including a 9-yard TD reception against Detroit. Moreover, six of his seven catches have gone for first downs. Along the way, it appears Barner may have leapfrogged Pharaoh Brown for the No. 2 tight end spot. Brown missed the first two games with an injury, but even since returning, Barner has played the larger role. Barner has logged 74 offensive snaps over the past three games, while Brown has just 46. Barner ranks an impressive 19th out of 74 tight ends in PFF grading, higher than both starter Noah Fant (30th) and Brown (62nd). Barner also has logged 57 special-teams snaps, the 12th-most on the team.

• CB Nehemiah Pritchett (5th round): Pritchett’s first extended action came in Week 5 against the Giants, when he played 12 defensive snaps after starting cornerback Riq Woolen exited with an injury. The Auburn product rose to the occasion, coming up with a key third-down pass breakup late in the fourth quarter. With Woolen still sidelined, Pritchett then played 20 defensive snaps on Thursday against San Francisco. According to PFF, Pritchett has allowed just three receptions on eight targets for 52 yards, but has three missed tackles in his limited action.

• T Sataoa Laumea (6th round): Laumea made the initial 53-man roster, but has been inactive for all six games.

• CB D.J. James (6th round): After struggling in the preseason, James was waived by Seattle during the 53-man roster cutdown and wasn’t re-signed to the practice squad. He has since signed with New England’s practice squad.

• T Michael Jerrell (6th round): Jerrell made the initial 53-man roster, but was inactive for the first five games. He made his NFL debut Thursday night against San Francisco, plying four snaps on special teams.

• KR/PR Dee Williams (UDFA): Williams, an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, has been Seattle’s lone punt returner and has teamed with Laviska Shenault Jr. as the team’s two kick returners. Williams has had some shaky moments fielding the ball, having muffed a punt in Week 1 against Denver and muffed a kickoff Thursday night against San Francisco. He has returned seven kicks for an average of 27.7 yards, with a long of 39. He has eight punt returns for an average of 8.1 yards, with a long of 23.

• C Jalen Sundell (UDFA): Sundell, an undrafted rookie out of North Dakota State, has appeared in three games and logged 24 special-teams snaps.

• RB George Holani (UDFA): Holani, an undrafted rookie out of Boise State who shined in the preseason, was elevated from the practice squad in Week 2 and played six special-teams snaps that week against New England. However, he has been on the injured reserve for the past several weeks.

• LB Jamie Sheriff (UDFA): Sheriff, an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama, was a preseason standout. He didn’t make Seattle’s initial 53-man roster, but was claimed by Carolina and played in the Panthers’ season opener. After being waived the following week by Carolina, he returned to the Seahawks’ practice squad. He elevated for Thursday’s game against San Francisco and played eight special-teams snaps against the 49ers.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• What’s the Seahawks’ biggest problem right now? Bump weighs in

• How Seahawks will approach mini-bye after 3 games in 11 days

• Turnovers, lack of takeaways a glaring issue for Seattle Seahawks

• Déjà vu: 49ers dominate Seahawks on the ground once again

• Rost: What another Seattle Seahawks loss to 49ers reveals about them

Follow @CameronVanTil