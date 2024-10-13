After nearly reaching the Western Conference Final in their second season as a franchise, the Seattle Kraken took a significant step back last year.

Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member

The Kraken missed the playoffs and finished with just 81 points, tied for fourth-fewest in the Western Conference. It was a far cry from their surprising 100-point campaign in 2022-23, when they won a first-round playoff series and took Dallas to seven games in the second round. Following last year’s regression, Seattle let go of head coach Dave Hakstol and replaced him with Dan Bylsma.

The Kraken’s third season was viewed by many as a major disappointment, but ESPN NHL analyst Ray Ferraro sees it a bit differently.

Ferraro, who joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy last week, explained how the Vegas Golden Knights’ immediate success hid the challenges of being an expansion franchise. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural 2017-18 season and have made the playoffs in six of their seven years of existence, highlighted by winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“They have crushed it,” Ferraro said of the Golden Knights. “They won a Stanley Cup in six years. They’ve been in the middle of all of it. So when they did that, Seattle comes in and the expectation was Seattle was going to be able to somewhat replicate what Vegas did. Teams were better prepared, and so Seattle didn’t get the depth of players that Vegas got. But the fact that they knocked it out of the box in their (second) year and made the playoffs I think kind of set the expectation level to an unrealistic place … with the way that people view the Seattle timeline.

“At the end of the day, when you’re an expansion team, you don’t have any depth. You have the NHL team and then no other players. You have no young guys. You have no draft picks that are ready to push for jobs. So while some people might be a little bit disappointed that Seattle has stepped back, I thought it was totally predictable.”

After a massive regression in scoring last season, the Kraken bolstered their attack by signing veteran center Chandler Stephenson and veteran defenseman Brandon Montour to big contracts. They also have some highly touted youngsters, headlined by 20-year-old forward Shane Wright (the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft) and 22-year-old defenseman Ryker Evans (the No. 35 overall pick in 2021), who both made Seattle’s opening-day roster for the first time.

“Now you’re starting to see some of their younger players push for jobs,” Ferraro said.

And as Ferraro pointed out, 2023 Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers is still very young. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick is entering his third full season, but is still just 21 years old.

“People look at Matty Beniers like he’s this established player. He’s (21) years old,” Ferraro said. “Like, it’s impossible to be a dominant player at that age unless you’re one of the all-time greats.

“So I think they’re in the place I thought they’d be in. They’re a good team. They’ve got some holes. But if they play an upbeat tempo, … which I know they will, because that’s Dan’s way, I think they’ll be a team fighting for a playoff spot. … Seattle, I think, is in a good place.”

