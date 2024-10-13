AP Poll Update: WSU Cougars move closer to Top 25 spot

The WSU Cougars have inched closer to a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

After beating Fresno State 25-17 on Saturday night, Washington State (5-1) received 32 points in the latest AP poll that was released Sunday morning. That placed the Cougars as the eighth team in the “others receiving votes” category, meaning they essentially are the 30th-ranked team in the poll.

In the “other receiving votes category,” Washington State trails Vanderbilt (68), Nebraska (62), Arizona State (39) and Oklahoma (36). The Cougars are ahead of Iowa (29), Texas Tech (18), Syracuse (13), Arkansas (13), Utah (7), Louisville (6), USC (5), Liberty (2) and UNLV (1).

Washington State started the season 4-0, including a 37-16 rout of Texas Tech and a 24-19 Apple Cup win over archrival Washington. The Cougars then traveled to the blue turf and lost 45-24 to Heisman Trophy-contending running back Ashton Jeanty and Boise State, which has since moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP poll.

After a bye last week, Washington State rebounded on Saturday with a road victory over a 3-3 Fresno State team. The Cougars trailed by a point midway through the fourth quarter before redshirt freshman cornerback Ethan O’Connor jumped a route and returned an interception 60 yards for a go-ahead pick-six.

Washington State, which signed an agreement to play eight of its 12 games against Mountain West opponents after the Pac-12’s demise last summer, has a very favorable back half of its schedule. The Cougars’ remaining games are against Hawaii (2-4), at San Diego State (3-3), against Utah State (1-5), at New Mexico (2-4), at Oregon State (4-2) and against Wyoming (1-5).

According to ESPN Analytics, Washington State has a greater than 90% win probability against Hawaii, Utah State and Wyoming and a greater than 75% win probability against San Diego State and New Mexico. The Cougars’ toughest remaining matchup is their Nov. 23 clash in Corvallis against fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State. ESPN Analytics gives WSU a 56.4% chance to beat the Beavers.

In Sunday’s AP poll, Texas remained No. 1 and Oregon moved up a spot to No. 2 after its thrilling 32-31 win over Ohio State in Eugene. Penn State moved up a spot to No. 3 after rallying to beat USC in overtime, Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 4 and Georgia remained at No. 5.

