SEATTLE KRAKEN

Eberle leads Kraken past Wild for 5-4 shootout win

Oct 12, 2024, 8:48 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm

Seattle Kraken celebrate goal Minnesota Wild 2024...

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MIKE COOK


The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jordan Eberle had two goals in regulation and scored the winner in the shootout as the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (SO): Box score

Tye Kartye and Jared McCann also scored in regulation for Seattle. Andre Burakovsky had two assists. Joey Daccord stopped 34 shots in his first start since signing a five-contract extension Wednesday.

Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello and Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the first round of the shootout. After the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov missed, Eberle scored. Daccord stuffed Matt Boldy to seal the win.

Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Wild. Zuccarello and Boldy scored for the second straight game, and Ryan Hartman added a goal. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves in his first start of the season.

The teams were tied at 2 entering the third period. Kaprizov redirected a shot from Marco Rossi at 1:41 before Kartye countered with a goal 66 seconds later.

Hartman converted a feed from Boldy with less than eight minutes left to give Minnesota a 4-3 lead. McCann scored on a one-timer from the right circle four minutes later.

TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Seattle swapped second- and third-line centers, with Shane Wright centering Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle on the second line, and Matty Beniers between Eeli Tolvanen and Bjorkstrand.

Wild: Minnesota played much of the second and third period without center Joel Eriksson Ek, who took an elbow to the face from Adam Larsson. The center was back for third period with a full cage on his helmet, but played one shift. Left wing Marcus Johansson had to be helped to the dressing room in the middle period after an open-ice collision with Eberle. He returned before the period ended.

KEY MOMENT

Forty seconds after going down 2-0 on Boldy’s power-play goal early in the second, Eberle scored off a scramble in front to five the Kraken some life.

KEY STAT

Boldy has two goals and three assists in his first two games. Kaprizov has a goal and three assists, and Zuccarello has two goals and an assist.

UP NEXT

The Kraken visit Dallas on Sunday. The Wild are at Winnipeg on Sunday in the first of seven straight road games.

