UW Huskies suffer third loss, fall 40-16 to Kaleb Johnson-led Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 166 yards and scored three touchdowns as Iowa defeated the UW Huskies 40-16 on Saturday, giving coach Kirk Ferentz his 200th victory at Iowa.

Ferentz moved into sole possession of second place on the Big Ten’s all-time wins list, five behind Ohio State’s Woody Hayes.

Johnson, who came into the game ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game and third in rushing yards, had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Hawkeyes (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten). He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara in the third quarter, then scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Johnson has 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

McNamara also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Howard in the fourth quarter, and Drew Stevens added four field goals for the Hawkeyes.

Washington (4-3, 2-2) got a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers III to Denzel Boston that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter, then got a 35-yard field goal from Grady Gross 29 seconds before halftime. But the Huskies were shut out for most of the second half, and were stopped three times on fourth down in the half as they tried to rally.

Washington backup quarterback Demond Williams Jr., threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Williams late in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Huskies outgained the Hawkeyes 393-328.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies, playing two time zones from home, didn’t show any ill effects from the morning kickoff. They opened the game with two 14-play drives, although only one led to points. But Johnson was too much to handle for the defense. Washington also was hurt by two turnovers that led to Iowa field goals.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, playing their first home game in almost a month, bounced back from last week’s 35-7 loss at Ohio State. A blocked field goal by Yahya Black and an interception by Jermari Harris deep in Iowa territory helped stop two potential scoring drives by the Huskies, and Aaron Graves forced a fumble that led to Stevens’ first field goal.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Indiana on October 26

Iowa: At Michigan State next Saturday.

