Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies suffer third loss, fall 40-16 to Kaleb Johnson-led Iowa

Oct 12, 2024, 1:12 PM

Iowa Hawkeyes Kaleb Johnson touchdown run UW Huskies 2024...

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scores a TD against the UW Huskies on Saturday. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

(Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOHN BOHNENKAMP


The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 166 yards and scored three touchdowns as Iowa defeated the UW Huskies 40-16 on Saturday, giving coach Kirk Ferentz his 200th victory at Iowa.

Observations | Box score

Ferentz moved into sole possession of second place on the Big Ten’s all-time wins list, five behind Ohio State’s Woody Hayes.

Johnson, who came into the game ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game and third in rushing yards, had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Hawkeyes (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten). He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara in the third quarter, then scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Johnson has 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

McNamara also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Howard in the fourth quarter, and Drew Stevens added four field goals for the Hawkeyes.

Washington (4-3, 2-2) got a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers III to Denzel Boston that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter, then got a 35-yard field goal from Grady Gross 29 seconds before halftime. But the Huskies were shut out for most of the second half, and were stopped three times on fourth down in the half as they tried to rally.

Washington backup quarterback Demond Williams Jr., threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Williams late in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Huskies outgained the Hawkeyes 393-328.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies, playing two time zones from home, didn’t show any ill effects from the morning kickoff. They opened the game with two 14-play drives, although only one led to points. But Johnson was too much to handle for the defense. Washington also was hurt by two turnovers that led to Iowa field goals.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, playing their first home game in almost a month, bounced back from last week’s 35-7 loss at Ohio State. A blocked field goal by Yahya Black and an interception by Jermari Harris deep in Iowa territory helped stop two potential scoring drives by the Huskies, and Aaron Graves forced a fumble that led to Stevens’ first field goal.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Indiana on October 26

Iowa: At Michigan State next Saturday.

More on UW Huskies football

• UW midseason review: The good, the bad and what’s next
• UW Huskies Notebook: Updates on Valdez, Durfee ahead of Iowa game
• Huard: Who are the Huskies after first Fisch signature win?

UW Huskies

Iowa Hawkeyes Kaleb Johnson touchdown run UW Huskies 2024...

John Bohnenkamp

UW Huskies suffer third loss, fall 40-16 to Kaleb Johnson-led Iowa

Star running back Kaleb Johnson ran for 166 yards and scored three TDs as Iowa handed the mistake-plagued UW Huskies a 40-16 defeat.

3 hours ago

Iowa Hawkeyes Kaleb Johnson UW Huskies Carson Bruener 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Instant observations from Huskies’ mistake-filled loss to Iowa

The UW Huskies shot themselves in the foot once again, committing a slew of costly miscues in a 40-16 road loss to Iowa.

3 hours ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers Jonah Coleman...

Zac Hereth

Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard points out two interesting contrasts between the UW Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Denzel Boston Michigan...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies riding momentum into first visit to Iowa since 1964

What's at stake, the key matchup, players to watch, and more for the UW Huskies' Big Ten matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

1 day ago

UW Huskies defense Kamren Fabiculanan Michigan Wolverines 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: How UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick is excelling

Brock Huard said Steve Belichick has done a "masterful job" with the UW Huskies' defense, which is a top-10 unit in several key categories.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman Michigan Wolverines Will Johnson 2024...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies midseason review: The good, the bad and what’s next

UW insider Christian Caple examines the positives and negatives from the Huskies' 4-2 start and previews the second half of the season.

3 days ago

UW Huskies suffer third loss, fall 40-16 to Kaleb Johnson-led Iowa