SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Steelers QB Russell Wilson back from injury, but still not starting

Oct 11, 2024, 11:30 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson before a 2024 game at Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson believes he’s ready to get back to work. But for now, that work will not include starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two new injuries for short-handed Seahawks secondary

Though the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback took some reps with the Steelers’ starting offense this week for the first time since aggravating a calf injury in early September, Justin Fields will get the nod once again when the Steelers (3-2) visit Las Vegas (2-3) on Sunday.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Friday that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson will “probably” be active Sunday, but as the backup to Fields.

Asked Thursday what his expectations are, Wilson laughed and said “that’s a big question.”

“For me, I’m preparing my mind to get ready to go and everything else,” Wilson said. “That’s kind of my mentality and (try and) help us win, (however) that is.”

There’s a growing possibility that Wilson will continue to be the backup behind Fields after spending the first five games as the emergency quarterback.

“I feel confident that I’ll be ready to play and play and play at a high level,” Wilson said. “I think we’re being really smart, too, and trying to understand exactly how I feel.”

Last month: Russell Wilson with the Steelers already seems weird

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated Thursday that the 35-year-old Wilson would have to check multiple boxes before being made active for the first time this season. Perhaps the most important one is being mobile enough to protect himself, something Wilson believes he’s been able to do during practice this week.

“I’ve played a lot of football games, have been in a lot of moments,” Wilson said. “I don’t fear them. (Just) getting ready to go and rock and roll.”

Wilson has served as a primary backup just twice in his career, both times last season in Denver when he was benched late in the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. While Wilson didn’t come out and say he’s comfortable if that’s Tomlin’s decision, he did stress he is eager to help in any way possible as Pittsburgh tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

“It’s a process, a process that I don’t love in terms of just having to go through what I’ve been going through,” he said. “But also at the same time, you get to figure out your fortitude, (your) mental fortitude, and also understand that you can always lead in different ways and everything else. I think that’s really important for us right now.”

Seattle Sports staff made additions and alterations to this post.

Huard: Skidding Seahawks need to keep an eye on ‘friction’

