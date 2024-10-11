The Seattle Seahawks know all too well just how tough it is to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

That task becomes a Mount Everest-sized challenge when making as many mistakes as they did Thursday night.

Déjà vu: 49ers dominate Hawks on the ground once again

Geno Smith threw two costly interceptions, Laviska Shenault Jr. fumbled a kickoff return and the Seahawks went minus-three in the turnover battle in a 36-24 loss to the 49ers – which marked their sixth consecutive defeat to their NFC West rivals.

Seattle’s turnover issues on offense and inability to generate takeaways on defense have been a glaring issue through the first six weeks. The Seahawks (3-3) have committed a league-high 10 turnovers and have just four takeaways, giving them a minus-six turnover differential that ranks 29th in the NFL.

“It’s the biggest thing right now that’s hurting our football team,” first-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball better. We’ve gotta practice it better. You get what you emphasize, and apparently we’re not emphasizing it enough. And shoot, that’s my responsibility.”

Smith’s first interception Thursday night was a third-down overthrow intended for Tyler Lockett on the game’s opening drive, which cost the Seahawks a chance at a field goal. His second pick, which was intended for DK Metcalf on a crossing route in the fourth quarter, spotted San Francisco the ball at Seattle’s 15-yard line. The 49ers scored three plays later to extend their lead to 29-17.

The Seahawks also committed a turnover on special teams when Shenault fumbled a kickoff return, giving the ball to San Francisco at the Seattle 29. The 49ers capitalized with a field goal.

“When you play against good teams, well-coached teams, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot,” Smith said. “And those are the things that we’re doing right now, to be totally honest with you. We’re just getting in our own way, and we’ve gotta stop doing that. … So for me, man, get back to work, get back to doing the things I’m used to, which is playing clean football, good football, making the right plays and doing what’s right.”

During his weekly appearance Friday morning on Seattle Sports, Macdonald placed the responsibility for the two interceptions on more than just Smith.

“It’s a team interception,” Macdonald said. “So the timing of the throw, the timing of the route, where the protection’s going, are we on our proper landmark? Ultimately Geno’s the guy pulling the trigger, so as a leader and as our quarterback, of course he’s gonna say hey, those are on me. But as a team, we have to be sharper.”

In addition to the Seahawks’ turnover problems on offense, they have struggled to come up with takeaways on defense. After generating three takeaways in their season-opening win over rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, they have just one in their past five games.

“We’ve gotta get more turnovers,” Seattle safety Julian Love said. “I have to get more turnovers for this defense. And I think that’s just it. We’ll work it obviously in practice and then the ball will come to life. And once it does, they come in bunches.”

The lack of defensive takeaways is a stark contrast to Macdonald’s Baltimore Ravens defense last season, which produced a league-high 31 takeaways with him as the defensive coordinator.

Macdonald said a major issue right now is his team’s inability to stop the run on early downs, which has limited opportunities to dial up pressure.

“It starts with stopping them on first-down type plays,” Macdonald said. “If you’re not dictating terms – if you’re not forcing them into passing situations – it’s hard to affect the quarterback. … If teams have options to run or pass all the time, it’s hard to get them behind the eight ball.”

Listen to the full edition of this week’s Mike Macdonald Show at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story.

