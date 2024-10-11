The Seattle Seahawks just went through one of the toughest gauntlets in their 2024 schedule, and their record reflects it.

Turnovers, lack of takeaways a glaring issue for Seahawks

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Hawks are now 3-3 after losing three games in 11 days, including a contest against each of the teams in last season’s NFC Championship Game.

What’s it like to go through a three-game stretch that starts with a Monday Night Football game in Detroit and ends a week and half later against the San Francisco 49ers team that is coming off a Super Bowl appearance?

“It moves fast,” first-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday morning on Seattle Sports, “and how you allocate your time is a challenge. … As you get back on the short weeks, you don’t have a lot of time to look (back), you know, get with the guys and do a full digest of what just happened. You’re trying to look forward.”

The good news for the Seahawks is that following the Thursday night loss to the Niners, they now have 10 days before their Week 7 game at Atlanta.

Macdonald shared with host Mike Salk how the Hawks will use their extra time – and it doesn’t sound restful, at least for Macdonald and his coaching staff.

“Well, we’re going to go to work today and really come up with a plan of attack for the next two days, and then on Monday with the players, we’ll just kind of give them where we’re at,” he said. “Give them the update, tell them the truth and we’ll tell the whole team at the same time. The players want to know, ‘Hey, why are we falling short right now?’ At your position, you kinda have an idea, but as a football team you want some clarity on that front. And then what’s the plan of attack here? … How are we going to go make it right throughout the course of the week? So that’s what we’re focused on.”

Macdonald is realistic not just about Seattle’s current skid but the winning streak that preceded it. In the Seahawks’ three wins, they faced a rookie quarterback in Denver’s Bo Nix, a New England Patriots team that has since made a change at QB, and a Miami Dolphins team that didn’t have starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“It’s the same message after the first three wins of, hey, you know, there’s a lot of great stuff on tape and we have to get better as a football team. And some of those things that I think we got away with in the first couple of games have gotten us in the last three games,” Macdonald said. “… Having this break here gives us an opportunity to look backward. … This gives us an opportunity to get a good feel for what’s been going on really for the first six weeks.”

