Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

How Seahawks will approach mini-bye after 3 games in 11 days

Oct 11, 2024, 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald during a 2024 game against the 49ers. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks just went through one of the toughest gauntlets in their 2024 schedule, and their record reflects it.

Turnovers, lack of takeaways a glaring issue for Seahawks

After starting the season with three straight wins, the Hawks are now 3-3 after losing three games in 11 days, including a contest against each of the teams in last season’s NFC Championship Game.

What’s it like to go through a three-game stretch that starts with a Monday Night Football game in Detroit and ends a week and half later against the San Francisco 49ers team that is coming off a Super Bowl appearance?

“It moves fast,” first-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday morning on Seattle Sports, “and how you allocate your time is a challenge. … As you get back on the short weeks, you don’t have a lot of time to look (back), you know, get with the guys and do a full digest of what just happened. You’re trying to look forward.”

The good news for the Seahawks is that following the Thursday night loss to the Niners, they now have 10 days before their Week 7 game at Atlanta.

Macdonald shared with host Mike Salk how the Hawks will use their extra time – and it doesn’t sound restful, at least for Macdonald and his coaching staff.

“Well, we’re going to go to work today and really come up with a plan of attack for the next two days, and then on Monday with the players, we’ll just kind of give them where we’re at,” he said. “Give them the update, tell them the truth and we’ll tell the whole team at the same time. The players want to know, ‘Hey, why are we falling short right now?’ At your position, you kinda have an idea, but as a football team you want some clarity on that front. And then what’s the plan of attack here? … How are we going to go make it right throughout the course of the week? So that’s what we’re focused on.”

YouTube video

Macdonald is realistic not just about Seattle’s current skid but the winning streak that preceded it. In the Seahawks’ three wins, they faced a rookie quarterback in Denver’s Bo Nix, a New England Patriots team that has since made a change at QB, and a Miami Dolphins team that didn’t have starting QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“It’s the same message after the first three wins of, hey, you know, there’s a lot of great stuff on tape and we have to get better as a football team. And some of those things that I think we got away with in the first couple of games have gotten us in the last three games,” Macdonald said. “… Having this break here gives us an opportunity to look backward. … This gives us an opportunity to get a good feel for what’s been going on really for the first six weeks.”

The Mike Macdonald Show airs at 9:30 a.m. the following weekday after every Seahawks game (usually Monday) during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Listen to the full edition from this week in the podcast at this link, or in either the audio or video player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Huard: Skidding Seahawks need to keep an eye on ‘friction’
Rost: What another Seahawks loss to 49ers reveals about them
Déjà vu: 49ers dominate Seahawks on the ground once again
Two new injuries for short-handed Seahawks secondary
Seahawks Instant Reaction: 49ers hand Seattle a third straight loss

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Brent Stecker

How Seahawks will approach mini-bye after 3 games in 11 days

On Friday's Mike Macdonald Show, the Seattle Seahawks coach shared how different the team's upcoming mini-bye will be from its recent three-game stretch.

1 minute ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks coach calls Geno Smith INTs “team picks”

#Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during his weekly radio show described what he’s seen so far from Geno Smith and his offense but called the interceptions “team picks” and explains why. For more video, visit SeattleSports.com

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith 49ers...

Brent Stecker

Huard: Skidding Seahawks need to keep an eye on ‘friction’

"When you lose like this, some of that friction and some of those sparks over the years starts turning into a little bit more," Brock Huard said of two Seattle Seahawks stars.

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Exclusive: The Mike Macdonald Show #Seahawks Week 6 loss reaction

The #SeattleSeahawks are 3-3 after falling to the #49ers on Thursday Night Football and taking their third straight loss. What went wrong? What can be fixed? Hear from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald with Brock and Salk the morning after every Hawks game at 9:30am. The Mike Macdonald Show is presented by the Emerald Queen […]

3 hours ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers Jonah Coleman...

Zac Hereth

Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard points out two interesting contrasts between the UW Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes.

3 hours ago

UW Huskies defense Kamren Fabiculanan Michigan Wolverines 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: How UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick is excelling

Brock Huard said Steve Belichick has done a "masterful job" with the UW Huskies' defense, which is a top-10 unit in several key categories.

1 day ago

How Seahawks will approach mini-bye after 3 games in 11 days