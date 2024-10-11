Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Two new injuries for short-handed Seahawks secondary

Oct 10, 2024, 10:07 PM

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns...

Coby Bryant (left) and Artie Burns (right) of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a defensive stop during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks were short-handed in the secondary heading into Thursday night’s 36-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers and are leaving the game with a pair of new injuries to the group.

Niners 36, Seahawks 24 | Instant reaction | Rost reacts | Observations | Box Score

Cornerbacks Tre Brown (ankle) and Artie Burns (toe) exited the game early and did not return. Starter Riq Woolen (ankle) also missed the contest with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

“Artie reaggravated his toe. … I’m not sure (of the severity),” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “Tre had an ankle. Pretty sure everybody else is OK.”

With Brown, Burns and Woolen out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett and fourth-year pro Coby Bryant saw more action alongside starter Devon Witherspoon.

Brown has been the Seattle’s No. 3 cornerback this season, mainly playing on the outside in the nickel and dime packages with Witherspoon sliding inside to the slot. Brown had four tackles before leaving the game.

Burns was making his season debut after the Seahawks signed him off the practice squad before Thursday’s game. He had one tackle and two pass breakups, including knocking away a ball while providing tight coverage in the end zone on 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Burns played the role of Seattle’s No. 3 cornerback when healthy Thursday despite just being promoted to the active roster.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) was also out for Thursday night’s game. The rookie first-round pick hasn’t played since Week 3 against Miami.

