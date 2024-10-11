Seahawks Instant Reaction: 49ers hand Seattle a 3rd straight loss

The Seattle Seahawks dropped their third straight on Thursday night, falling to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers by a score of 36-24 in primetime.

It was also the sixth straight loss the Seahawks have lost against the Niners dating back to the 2021 season.

As we do after every Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of Seattle Sports. See what they have to say below, and tune in all day Friday on Seattle Sports to hear even more reaction and analysis beginning with Brock and Salk at 6 a.m. and The Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m. with the Hawks head coach.

Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.)

Once again, at a loss as to what to say about this team. Offense, defense and special teams all took turns stinking it up in this one.

Throw in some very ill-timed penalties, interceptions and dropped passes, and it was a complete performance. Despite all of that, the Seahawks rallied in the end to make the score much closer than the game felt – until the defense gave up a 76-yard run with about 90 seconds to go, which led to a 49ers TD that put it out of reach.

ISAAC GUERENDO. 76-YARD RUN TO START THE DRIVE.

Six games into this season, those that qualified the Hawks’ first three wins of the season with “look at who they beat” are looking more and more justified in their pessimism.

The upcoming schedule does Seattle no favors. Head coach Mike Macdonald now has some extra time to get this pointed in the right direction before their next game on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Atlanta. Let’s hope he makes proper use of that time before the Seahawks dig a hole too deep to get out of.

Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seattle Seahawks radio analyst

Mike Lefko – Wyman and Bob

I must get this out of the way first: the officiating was truly horrendous and it’s an embarrassment on the NFL that a nationally-televised game featured two calls that were so blatantly misapplied by the refs (the punt that touched Seahawks return man Dee Williams and a facemask call after a false start, which by rule means the play is dead so a facemask couldn’t be called on a play that didn’t happen).

OK, now that I got that out of the way … the Seahawks once again struggled to come out of the gate after a short week.

Two new injuries for short-handed Seahawks secondary

Everything was off in the first half, from Geno Smith’s accuracy, to the defense not being able to stop the run, and the communication breakdown on a long TD pass to the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel. These are the growing pains and steep learning curve for a coaching staff that is brand new at every key position. The Seahawks have come out flat in back-to-back weeks as this staff learns to balance keeping players healthy versus getting them ready to play from the opening snap. After the opening drive ended in an interception, the next three drives for the Seattle offense went for a combined 30 yards on 12 plays.

The turnover margin was an absolute killer. The inability to generate takeaways is another issue, but when you turn it over three times you aren’t going to win, especially when you’re playing from behind.

From a talent perspective, the 49ers are a better team. They have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and the urgency of a group whose window is rapidly closing. but the Seahawks had their opportunities in this one, especially in the second half.

Déjà vu: 49ers dominate Seahawks on the ground once again

Regardless, it’s a third loss in a row, and now there are some extra days for the Seahawks to dig deep and figure out how to stem the problems that have permeated this team over the last few weeks.

