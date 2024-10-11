The honeymoon phase is over for the Seattle Seahawks.

After a 3-0 start under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks have dropped three straight and sit at 3-3 as they near the midpoint of the season. The most recent loss stung as much as any, with Seattle dropping a home matchup to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers 36-24 on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Here are six things that stood out.

• Not-so-happy birthday: Geno Smith came into Thursday’s showdown as the league’s leading passer and was looking to build off the strong start on his 34th birthday. However, the 49ers spoiled any hopes of a celebration for Seattle’s quarterback. Smith had his worst game of the season, completing 30 of 52 passes for 312 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions. On the Seahawks’ opening drive, Smith made a poor decision to throw into double coverage under pressure and overthrew his receiver for a pick that ended an early scoring threat. The second interception hurt even more. Smith’s pass to DK Metcalf was undercut by 49ers cornerback Renardo Green, which ended Seattle’s chances for a game-winning drive and gave San Francisco the ball in scoring position. There were other moments throughout the course of the evening where the veteran QB just wasn’t his usually accurate self, too. Like when he underthrew a wide-open DK Metcalf up the seam, resulting in a tipped pass that fell for an incompletion instead of a likely long TD pass.

• Seahawks ‘run the (dang) ball’: Much was made about the Seahawks’ lack of commitment to the run game the past couple of weeks, especially last week against the Giants when Kenneth Walker III finished with just five total carries. Seattle showed a renewed dedication to getting the ground game going against San Francisco. After running just four plays, Seattle’s running backs had more carries (three) than they had in the entire first half just four days earlier. Ultimately, the run game didn’t produce much. Seahawks running backs accounted for 52 yards and averaged 2.7 yards a pop on their 19 carries. But it’s hard to measure how much forcing San Francisco to be aware of the run helped the offensive line in pass protection.

• Pressure problems: The Seahawks had both Derick Hall and Boye Mafe healthy for the first time since Week 3, but even the presence of the team’s top two pass-rushers didn’t result in much pressure on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy. Seattle finished with zero sacks and couldn’t find ways to bring down Purdy on the few occasions it got to him. When the Seahawks did get pressure, it seemed as if the end result was always Purdy finding a way to get free and hit an open receiver down the field. One of the best examples of this was when Seattle had two golden chances to get Purdy in the backfield and push them into borderline field goal range, but he escaped both times and San Francisco get three points. A few negative plays generated by the pass rush could have really changed this game.

• A questionable decision: The Seahawks had a real opportunity to swing the momentum heading into halftime with a chance to cut their 16-point deficit to one score, but they instead decided to settle for a field goal that made it 16-3 49ers at the break. On one hand, Seattle put itself in a spot where it didn’t need to get the 2-point conversion twice just to force a tie, and two touchdowns plus the extra points would get the lead. But Seattle’s struggles to stay on the field and move the ball consistently suggested the Seahawks may not get many more chances like the one they had – attempting to punch in a touchdown from the 2-yard line. Plus, the defense hadn’t given much reason to believe it wasn’t going to give up any more points for the rest of the night, and the 49ers were getting the ball first in the second half. Ultimately, the decision didn’t have much outcome in the final result, but it certainly could have.

• Slow starters: Seattle struggled to put points on the board early for a third straight week after netting just three on Thursday night against the Niners. The three-point effort came after the offense accounted for just three points Sunday against the New York Giants (the first-half touchdown was scored by the defense) and seven in the Monday night loss Week 4 against Detroit. In total, the offense has accounted for just 13 points over the past three weeks. Oftentimes, Seattle just hasn’t been able to sustain drives early, resulting in the defense being on the field too often in the first half.

• Redemption story: Laviska Shenault Jr. had one of the most costly plays of the first half for the Seahawks, but he made up for it in a major way in the second half. Shenault fumbled on a kickoff return early in the second quarter, which resulted in a field goal that pushed San Francisco’s lead to 13-0. But the return specialist redeemed himself in the third quarter with the momentum-swinging play his team needed to get back in the game. Shenault returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown – the Seahawks’ first of the game – to cut the deficit to 23-10 midway through the third quarter. That play seemed to provide the Seahawks with the spark they needed, as the defense came up with stops on the next drive and the offense answered with a 13-play, 94-yard TD march to make it one score game for the first time since early in the second quarter. Shenault’s TD is the Seahawks’ first since the new dynamic kick return was implemented by the league this season.

