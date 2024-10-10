SEATTLE – Outside linebacker Boye Mafe, outside linebacker Derick Hall and safety Julian Love are each active for the Seattle Seahawks’ primetime NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

All three players were listed as questionable on Wednesday’s practice report.

Seahawks make flurry of roster moves before playing 49ers

The Seahawks already ruled out rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) on Wednesday.

Mafe is active after missing the past two games with a knee injury, while Hall is active after exiting Sunday’s loss to the Giants with a foot injury. Hall has a team-high five sacks and Mafe recorded a sack in each of Seattle’s first three games before getting hurt.

Love was questionable with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that he would be a game-time decision.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Seattle made several roster moves. As expected, the Seahawks placed Nwosu on the injured reserve, meaning he’s required to sit out for the next four games. They also signed veteran cornerback Artie Burns from the practice squad, activated nose tackle Cameron Young from the physically unable to perform list and elevated both outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff and safety Ty Okada from the practice squad.

Seattle’s other inactives are outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, defensive end Myles Adams, wide receiver Dareke Young, center Olu Oluwatimi and guard Sataoa Laumea.

Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward is inactive for the 49ers with a knee injury. Ward had five interceptions and a league-high 23 pass breakups last season.

Charvarius Ward out, Chris Conley active vs. Seahawks. Full @DignityHealth inactives for #SFvsSEA 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 10, 2024

