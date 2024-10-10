Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco has undergone surgery to repair a knee injury he played through during the 2024 season, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Passan reported that Polanco had surgery Thursday by Dr. Dan Cooper, a knee specialist and the Dallas Cowboys’ orthopedist, to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee and is expected to be ready for spring training.

Whether that will be as a member of the Mariners remains to be seen. The 31-year-old switch hitter’s contract includes a $10.5 million club option for 2025 with a $750,000 buyout, per Spotrac. If the Mariners decline it, he would become a free agent. Polanco’s deal, which was initially a five-year, $26.75 million extension he signed with the Minnesota Twins, also includes a $12 million club option for 2026.

According to Passan’s report on ESPN.com, Polanco has dealt with knee issues in recent years.

“While it grew more problematic through the 2024 season, Polanco tried to play through it and saw his offensive output crater, sources said,” reads Passan’s article.

Polanco came to Seattle in an offseason trade last January after spending his entire career to date with Minnesota, including 11 seasons in MLB and dating back to when he was signed as an amateur free agent in 2009 out of the Dominican Republic.

A one-time All-Star in 2019 who hit 33 home runs in 2021, Polanco struggled in 2024 with the Mariners. He hit a career-low .213 with a .651 OPS, along with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, and a career-most 137 strikeouts. Polanco played in 118 games, spending time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

The Mariners’ internal options at second base include Dylan Moore, Josh Rojas and rookies Ryan Bliss and Leo Rivas. Prospect Cole Young, Seattle’s first-round MLB Draft pick in 2022, also appeared at second in 37 of his 124 games with Double-A Arkansas in 2024.

