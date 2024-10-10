With the Seattle Seahawks banged up and playing their third game in a 11-day stretch, they made a number of roster moves ahead of their primetime matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a breakdown of those moves announced Thursday afternoon.

• Signed from practice squad

CB Artie Burns

• Elevated from practice squad for Week 6

OLB Jamie Sheriff

S Ty Okada

• Activated from physically unable to perform list

NT Cameron Young

• Placed on injured reserve

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

• Waived

G McClendon Curtis

The addition of the 29-year-old Burns gives Seattle needed depth at cornerback with 2022 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen ruled out for Thursday night with an ankle injury. Burns spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks, appearing in three games in 2022 and 14 in 2023, including one start last season. He previously spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Chicago Bears.

The 24-year-old Young was a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games with one start last season. He had previously been designated to return from the PUP list, where he began the season with a knee injury.

Nwosu’s placement on injured reserve was expected. He suffered a thigh injury last Sunday in a loss to the New York Giants, which was his first regular season game in almost a year. His 2023 season ended with a pectoral injury, and he missed the first four games of 2024 with an MCL sprain in his knee that he suffered in the final preseason game in August.

Curtis, a 25-year-old offensive lineman, appeared in one game for the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and three games with Seattle this year. He was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Sept. 21.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that in addition to Woolen and Nwosu, rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II would not play Thursday against the 49ers. Murphy, Seattle’s first-round draft pick this year, has missed the two previous games with a hamstring injury.

Three other key defenders were listed as questionable for Thursday: safety Julian Love (hamstring) and outside linebackers Derick Hall (foot) and Boye Mafe (knee).

The Seahawks take an NFC West-leading 3-2 record into the 5:15 p.m. Thursday contest against the 49ers, who are 2-3. Catch the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to hear Seahawks radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

