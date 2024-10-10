The Seattle Mariners offseason awaits while the MLB playoffs roll on, allowing us an opportunity to dig into some hypothetical situations.

On Tuesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, the show’s weekly conversation with MLB Network insider Jon Morosi covered a pair of those.

Let’s look into Morosi’s insight.

‘What if’ No. 1: ‘Tito’ as Seattle Mariners manager

While baseball is usually pretty quiet in the transactions department during the postseason, one exception is almost always managerial hires. Considering the Mariners made a change at skipper towards the end of the season, moving on from Scott Servais and bringing in Dan Wilson, it’s natural that the Cincinnati Reds’ hiring this week of two-time World Series-winning manager Terry Francona had a ripple effect with some in Seattle.

Had the Mariners hired an interim manager instead of bringing in Wilson for the full-time gig, could Francona have come to Seattle? Perhaps it didn’t seem possible at the time considering the 65-year-old Francona had retired as Cleveland Guardians manager after the 2023 campaign and has dealt with health problems in recent years, but it’s a question worth asking now that he’s back in the game.

Here’s what Morosi said when asked about Francona in relation to the Mariners’ managerial post:

I think in the case of Francona, there were some things about the Reds that I think were a natural fit for him. It’s a place that he played. He knew, I think, people in the front office/ownership level there. They share a a spring training facility with the Guardians so it’s very familiar for Terry… so I think for a lot of reasons it was the right place for him to go. I wonder too, I think at his age … I do believe Central division travel is a lot easier on your body if you’re an older player, older manager than it is if you’re in the West and you’ve got to do some of the cross-country flights. Most of those division opponents (in the Central divisions), it’s all less than an hour of of flying. I think (Francona) had to find the right balance health-wise to get back into it. I really think that’s a legit thought for Terry. I don’t want to speak for him, but I think there was enough continuity and familiarity for him with the Reds organization that made that a really good fit. But I’ll tell you I was at least a little surprised that he got back in this quickly, and for him to do it this quickly I think it had to be the right fit. Would he have maybe thought about it if Seattle was open? Perhaps. I think it’s certainly a possibility, but I do think the Mariners, it seemed as though when they moved on from Scott, they really wanted someone that was sort of steeped in the organization, was familiar with the way they ran things.

‘What if’ No. 1: An offer they can’t refuse

The question of the Mariners potentially trading one of their young starting pitchers as a means to add a bat continues to be asked, although Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said near the end of the season that would be “plan Z” for the offseason.

Wyman and Bob co-host Dave Wyman took it in a slightly different direction, asking Morosi if the Mariners would make a deal by getting an offer they couldn’t refuse for Logan Gilbert or George Kirby.

Morosi’s response:

Possible. I would say, especially based on the way that Jerry referenced it in describing it in those ‘plan Z’ terms, (that’s) highly unlikely simply because the prevailing model of a lot of teams is hold your prospects tight and dearly, unless you’re the Yankees and making that trade with the Padres (for Juan Soto) … It seems like most teams are very reluctant to give up their prospects, and the second piece of it is they’re much more likely to try to find this year’s version of (veteran pitcher) Jack Flaherty on the free agent market, who ended up starting one of the first two games of the (playoffs for the) Dodgers and was available for a very low amount of money (last offseason), and the Tigers signed him and did very well with him. … So I think it’s possible, but I think that it’s just unlikely because for the Mariners to move one of those guys, you would have to get back an All-Star player who’s in a similar service time area. So think about the Orioles, one of their great young bats, I don’t see a George Kirby for Jordan Westburg trade. It’d be fun to talk about, and we can debate who would say no. I don’t know that either team would do it. That’s fun for us to talk about, I just don’t think that either team is quite ready to do that – Kirby for Westburg – even though I may have to spend now an hour thinking about what I would do … That’s the kind of level (of return for trading Kirby), I just don’t think Baltimore is going to give (Westburg) up.

You can hear the full Wyman and Bob conversation with MLB Network insider Jon Morosi in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.



