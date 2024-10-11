Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa

The UW Huskies are riding high after knocking off Michigan in a national title game rematch last weekend, but another tough Big Ten matchup is on the horizon.

The Huskies (4-2 record, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) and their always-physical defense Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It’s shaping up to be an important matchup as both teams are looking to avoid their second loss in conference play.

FOX college football analyst and former UW quarterback Brock Huard will be on the call for the 9 a.m. kickoff. He shared two key numbers to watch in the matchup Wednesday during Blue 88 on Brock and Salk.

“This is going to be a test of it’s going to be a test of wills and discipline,” Huard said. “What a wonderful opportunity for (UW head coach) Jedd Fisch and his staff to learn even more about his team.”

A difference in discipline

One of the biggest problems the Huskies have faced this season has been their propensity for committing penalties.

UW’s 45 penalties committed are tied for 119th in the country and their 424 penalty yards are tied for 110th.

Those problems were on full display in the Huskies’ two losses. They committed a whopping 16 penalties for 135 yards in a five-point loss to rival WSU and six penalties for 69 yards in three-point loss to Rutgers. UW also had 100 penalty yards in a win over Eastern Michigan.

Meanwhile, Iowa is the least penalized team in the country with just 12 total flags for 100 yards over five games.

The difference between the teams is about 50 penalty yards per game.

“You better be on point because Iowa does not beat themselves,” Huard said. “… That’s 50 hidden yards right there that just over the course of a game they can take advantage of. So, you cannot beat them if you have five, six, seven, eight penalties. You have negative plays, you’re not going to win. Being buttoned up on the penalty side of things is really important.”

A clash of strengths

Just about anyone who played offense for UW last season has graduated or transferred. All 11 offensive starters are gone, including star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the talented receiving trio of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan. Yet the Huskies have been one of college football’s most explosive offenses with new faces all over the field.

UW ranks fifth in the country in offensive plays of 10 yards or more.

“Less than 4% of their (offensive production) returned this year and yet they’re number five in the country in plays of 10-plus yards,” Huard said. “They have been unbelievably explosive – Jonah Coleman running it, (wide receivers) Denzel Boston (and) Giles Jackson, even (tight end Keleki) Latu getting involved over this last game.”

However, Iowa is sixth in the nation at preventing such plays.

“This is just going to be a grinder,” Huard said. “You go play Iowa, you get into a meat grinder.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

