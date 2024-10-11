Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa

Oct 11, 2024, 10:23 AM

UW Huskies Will Rogers Jonah Coleman...

Jonah Coleman and Will Rogers of the UW Huskies during an Oct. 5, 2024 game against Michigan. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies are riding high after knocking off Michigan in a national title game rematch last weekend, but another tough Big Ten matchup is on the horizon.

Huard: How UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick is excelling

The Huskies (4-2 record, 2-1 Big Ten) travel to face the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) and their always-physical defense Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It’s shaping up to be an important matchup as both teams are looking to avoid their second loss in conference play.

FOX college football analyst and former UW quarterback Brock Huard will be on the call for the 9 a.m. kickoff. He shared two key numbers to watch in the matchup Wednesday during Blue 88 on Brock and Salk.

“This is going to be a test of it’s going to be a test of wills and discipline,” Huard said. “What a wonderful opportunity for (UW head coach) Jedd Fisch and his staff to learn even more about his team.”

Preview: UW riding momentum into first visit to Iowa since 1964

A difference in discipline

One of the biggest problems the Huskies have faced this season has been their propensity for committing penalties.

UW’s 45 penalties committed are tied for 119th in the country and their 424 penalty yards are tied for 110th.

Those problems were on full display in the Huskies’ two losses. They committed a whopping 16 penalties for 135 yards in a five-point loss to rival WSU and six penalties for 69 yards in three-point loss to Rutgers. UW also had 100 penalty yards in a win over Eastern Michigan.

Meanwhile, Iowa is the least penalized team in the country with just 12 total flags for 100 yards over five games.

The difference between the teams is about 50 penalty yards per game.

“You better be on point because Iowa does not beat themselves,” Huard said. “… That’s 50 hidden yards right there that just over the course of a game they can take advantage of. So, you cannot beat them if you have five, six, seven, eight penalties. You have negative plays, you’re not going to win. Being buttoned up on the penalty side of things is really important.”

A clash of strengths

Just about anyone who played offense for UW last season has graduated or transferred. All 11 offensive starters are gone, including star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the talented receiving trio of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan. Yet the Huskies have been one of college football’s most explosive offenses with new faces all over the field.

UW ranks fifth in the country in offensive plays of 10 yards or more.

“Less than 4% of their (offensive production) returned this year and yet they’re number five in the country in plays of 10-plus yards,” Huard said. “They have been unbelievably explosive – Jonah Coleman running it, (wide receivers) Denzel Boston (and) Giles Jackson, even (tight end Keleki) Latu getting involved over this last game.”

YouTube video

However, Iowa is sixth in the nation at preventing such plays.

“This is just going to be a grinder,” Huard said. “You go play Iowa, you get into a meat grinder.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on UW Huskies football

UW midseason review: The good, the bad and what’s next
• UW Huskies Notebook: Updates on Valdez, Durfee ahead of Iowa game
• Huard: Who are the Huskies after first Fisch signature win?
• Instant observations from UW Huskies’ win over No. 10 Michigan
UW Huskies set modern program record for consecutive home wins

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

UW Huskies Will Rogers Jonah Coleman...

Zac Hereth

Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard points out two interesting contrasts between the UW Huskies and Iowa Hawkeyes.

4 seconds ago

UW Huskies defense Kamren Fabiculanan Michigan Wolverines 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: How UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick is excelling

Brock Huard said Steve Belichick has done a "masterful job" with the UW Huskies' defense, which is a top-10 unit in several key categories.

23 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers Jordan Mason Seattle Seahawks 2023...

Cameron Van Til

The key matchup to watch as Seahawks face 49ers in NFC West clash

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah explains which matchup could determine how things play out between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Will the 49ers be the biggest TEST for #Seahawks?

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah “a believer” in the #Seahawks as a playoff team The #SeattleSeahawks are 3-0 and vibes are high… but do they deserve the praise and accolades? NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes they’re for real – and goes as far to think they’re a playoff team. 0:00 — Why has SF been so […]

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Nehemiah Prtichett...

Zac Hereth

Will Seahawks change defensive personnel vs 49ers? Huard weighs in

Former NFL QB Brock Huard discusses if the Seattle Seahawks will make changes to their defensive personnel against the 49ers.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Mike Salk

Salk: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald’s career really starts now

It's five games into Mike Macdonald’s career as Seattle Seahawks coach, and in some ways, it feels like it’s just about to start. But for real this time.

2 days ago

Huard: Two key numbers for UW Huskies’ big game at Iowa