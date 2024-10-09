After a strong start under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks’ new-look defense has struggled over its past two games.

In their Monday night loss to Detroit two weeks ago, those struggles could be chalked up to facing a high-powered Lions offense while missing half their starting defense due to injuries.

But in Sunday’s ugly 29-20 loss to the Giants, the defensive issues persisted – despite Seattle being healthier and going up against a bottom-tier offense that was missing its top two playmakers in rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary.

The Seahawks allowed 420 total yards to New York’s undermanned attack, including for 175 rushing yards at a clip of 5.1 yards per carry. That was significantly above the Giants’ season average of 85.3 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Huddle” on Seattle Sports, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman delved into the Seahawks’ recent defensive woes.

“You need to scrap and fight for the blades of grass on the field,” Wyman said. “And that’s where I saw a lot of times taking on blocks and things like that, they weren’t as stingy and nasty about it. … They’re not being stingy with the space, meaning you just take a guy on and he pushes you out maybe a yard or two.

“You’ve gotta fight for not letting him push you and constrict those gaps. And there was a lot of plays, especially on screen plays, where guys just kind of came up and were a little bit lazy as far as taking on their blocks and got pushed out that extra yard. … So that’s something I think that they really need to work on.”

Through five games, the Seahawks rank 20th in rushing yards allowed per game (128.0) and 18th in yards allowed per carry (4.5). They have already allowed 100-plus rushing yards three times, surrendering 185 to New England in Week 2, 116 to Detroit in Week 4 and 175 to New York in Week 5.

Wyman said one of the biggest issues has been an apparent confusion on filling gaps in the run defense.

“Some of it is missed tackles,” Wyman said Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. “But more than anything, it’s like, ‘Who has that gap and why are there too many guys in this gap and not in that gap?'”

However, Wyman thinks that’s something that a defensive guru like Macdonald is plenty capable of getting shored up.

“If you have the horses and you’re just off assignment-wise, especially with a really smart coach like Mike Macdonald, … I feel like Mike can get it fixed.”

