As expected, the Seattle Seahawks are heading into Thursday night’s clash with the San Francisco 49ers without multiple key defensive players.

The Seahawks on Wednesday ruled out cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) for the game against the 49ers.

Safety Julian Love (hamstring) and outside linebackers Derick Hall (foot) and Boye Mafe (knee) were listed as questionable.

The absences of Nwosu and Murphy were expected. Nwosu will reportedly be going on injured reserve with a thigh injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Giants, which was also his season debut. Murphy is continuing to recover from a hamstring injury that occurred in Seattle’s Week 3 win over Miami.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday that Murphy likely wouldn’t be back until after this week.

The status of Woolen, however, presents a new challenge for Seattle’s defense. The Seahawks will be playing without one of their top two corners for the first time this season, and it comes just days after No. 3 corner Tre Brown had one of his worst career games against the Giants.

With Woolen out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett is expected to see more action. He played a career-high 12 defensive snaps against New York after Woolen suffered his ankle injury.

Macdonald told reporters Wednesday that Love would be a game-time decision.

Love was also questionable last week with a thigh injury but played against the Giants. He was a limited participant for Monday and Tuesday’s practices.

Both Hall and Mafe are expected to play, according to Macdonald.

Hall, the team leader with five sacks, was injured against New York and did not return to the game. Mafe, who had a sack in each of Seattle’s first three games, has missed the past two games with his knee injury.

49ers injury report

OUT: DT Jordan Elliot (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), K Jake Moody (right ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Conley (oblique), CB Chavarius Ward (knee)

