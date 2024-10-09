The Seattle Seahawks’ loss at the hands of the New York Giants on Sunday was a disappointing one.

But it might not be quite as bad as you think, according to NFL analyst Mark Schlereth.

The former NFL offensive lineman had a chance to see New York up close in Week 2 while covering its game against the Washington Commanders.

“They impressed me (during that game),” Schlereth told Seattle Sports Wyman and Bob. “They’re a (heck) of a lot better than people think.”

The improved Giants

The biggest disappointment in Seattle’s performance on Sunday was its lack of ability to stop a short-handed New York offense that had been among the league’s least productive through the first four weeks. The Giants were missing star rookie receiver Malik Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary, but the Seahawks struggled to get off the field and were goal-line fumble away from allowing over 30 points.

New York quarterback Daniel Jones finished the day 23 of 34 for 257 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers, and the Giants ran for 175 yards while averaging over five yards per carry.

“They’ve gone back to doing what Daniel Jones does well,” Schlereth said. “Let’s get him outside the pocket, let’s give him the run-pass option, let’s give him the zone read stuff where Daniel Jones can fake it or hand it to the back, or fake it and take off. He’s a good running quarterback, and they have addressed their offensive line issues that they’ve had the last couple of years.”

Schlereth said he has also seen big improvements from New York on defense. That was evident against the Seahawks, as the Giants piled up seven sacks and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown until the final minutes of the game.

“I would look at that loss and say, ‘Seattle, there’s probably an element of overlooking your opponent to a degree because they are what their record (says),'” he said. “But I think (the Giants are) a little bit more shocking, especially physicality-wise, than people give them credit for. … So, I would look at that Lions game and then this game and I would just say, ‘Man, this one got them a little bit,’ but I think the opponent you played is a lot better at the end of the day than people are giving them credit for.”

