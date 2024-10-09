Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Schlereth weighs in on Seahawks’ loss to Giants

Oct 9, 2024, 3:59 PM

YouTube video
Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ loss at the hands of the New York Giants on Sunday was a disappointing one.

Will Seahawks change defensive personnel vs 49ers? Huard weighs in

But it might not be quite as bad as you think, according to NFL analyst Mark Schlereth.

The former NFL offensive lineman had a chance to see New York up close in Week 2 while covering its game against the Washington Commanders.

“They impressed me (during that game),” Schlereth told Seattle Sports Wyman and Bob. “They’re a (heck) of a lot better than people think.”

The improved Giants

The biggest disappointment in Seattle’s performance on Sunday was its lack of ability to stop a short-handed New York offense that had been among the league’s least productive through the first four weeks. The Giants were missing star rookie receiver Malik Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary, but the Seahawks struggled to get off the field and were goal-line fumble away from allowing over 30 points.

New York quarterback Daniel Jones finished the day 23 of 34 for 257 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers, and the Giants ran for 175 yards while averaging over five yards per carry.

“They’ve gone back to doing what Daniel Jones does well,” Schlereth said. “Let’s get him outside the pocket, let’s give him the run-pass option, let’s give him the zone read stuff where Daniel Jones can fake it or hand it to the back, or fake it and take off. He’s a good running quarterback, and they have addressed their offensive line issues that they’ve had the last couple of years.”

Schlereth said he has also seen big improvements from New York on defense. That was evident against the Seahawks, as the Giants piled up seven sacks and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown until the final minutes of the game.

“I would look at that loss and say, ‘Seattle, there’s probably an element of overlooking your opponent to a degree because they are what their record (says),'” he said. “But I think (the Giants are) a little bit more shocking, especially physicality-wise, than people give them credit for. … So, I would look at that Lions game and then this game and I would just say, ‘Man, this one got them a little bit,’ but I think the opponent you played is a lot better at the end of the day than people are giving them credit for.”

Listen to the full conversation with NFL analyst Mark Schlereth at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Injury Report: The latest on several key players
What the Seattle Seahawks’ D has been missing in back-to-back losses
Rost: Seahawks have problem on offense, but it isn’t DK’s fumbles
Salk: Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald’s career really starts now
• Seahawks swap UW, WSU products on practice squad

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Seahawks loss against New York Giants...

Zac Hereth

Schlereth weighs in on Seahawks’ loss to Giants

The former NFL offensive lineman doesn't think the Seattle Seahawks' defeat against the previously 1-3 Giants was as bad as most believed.

4 seconds ago

New York Giants Tyrone Tracy Seattle Seahawks defense 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Wyman: The biggest areas the Seahawks’ defense needs to fix

Dave Wyman dives into what needs to improve after back-to-back rough performances from the Seattle Seahawks' defense.

1 hour ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What went wrong in #Seahawks 29-20 loss to #NYGiants?

The Seattle Seahawks dropped their 2nd game of the 2024 season in a row at home to the 1-3 NY Giants. What went wrong? Why was Daniel Jones so effective? And did ANYONE on the #Seahawks roster have a good day in week 5? Listen to The Wyman & Bob Show weekdays from 2 p.m. […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks legends Dave Wyman & Jacob Green share some stories from their playing days #gohawks #nfl

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe tackle San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Could schedule impact how Seahawks handle injury situation?

With the 49ers looming next Thursday, could that affect any of the Seattle Seahawks' injury-related decisions for Sunday's game vs the Giants?

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith DK Metcalf pregame handshake 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Should Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

ESPN's Field Yates gives his take on whether the Seattle Seahawks should give contract extensions to Geno Smith and DK Metcalf next offseason.

5 days ago

Schlereth weighs in on Seahawks’ loss to Giants