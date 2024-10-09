The Seattle Kraken are keeping another original member of the franchise in the Pacific Northwest for the foreseeable future.

Seattle Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener

The Kraken and goaltender Joey Daccord have agreed to a five-year, $25 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Daccord is making $1.2 million this season, the final year of a two-year deal he signed with Seattle before the 2023-24 campaign. His new deal will keep him in Seattle through the 2029-30 season.

The extension comes just one month after the Kraken signed veteran defenseman Adam Larsson, another original member, to a four-year extension.

Daccord, a 28-year-old, is coming off a career year where he solidified himself as an NHL goaltender and outplayed starter Phillip Grubauer.

He appeared in a career-high 50 games (46 starts) and had a 19-18-11 record while allowing 2.46 goals per game and posting .916 save percentage. The Boston native also started eight games during a franchise-record nine-game win streak. In 36 games (34 starts), Grubauer was 14-16-2 while allowing 2.85 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Daccord, an expansion draft selection by the Kraken, appeared in just 19 games during parts of four NHL seasons prior to the 2023-24 campaign, including 10 in his first two years with Seattle.

With the deal, the Kraken appear to be set at goalie for years to come. Grubauer’s six-year deal worth $5.9 million per year runs through the 2026-27 season.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

• Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

• NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners

• Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter

• Kraken LW Brandon Tanev’s great annual headshot is back – let’s rank them

• Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Follow @ZacHereth