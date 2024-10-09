Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member

Oct 9, 2024, 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:27 am

Seattle Kraken...

Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken tends net against the Vegas Golden Knights during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Kraken are keeping another original member of the franchise in the Pacific Northwest for the foreseeable future.

Seattle Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener

The Kraken and goaltender Joey Daccord have agreed to a five-year, $25 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Daccord is making $1.2 million this season, the final year of a two-year deal he signed with Seattle before the 2023-24 campaign. His new deal will keep him in Seattle through the 2029-30 season.

The extension comes just one month after the Kraken signed veteran defenseman Adam Larsson, another original member, to a four-year extension.

Daccord, a 28-year-old, is coming off a career year where he solidified himself as an NHL goaltender and outplayed starter Phillip Grubauer.

He appeared in a career-high 50 games (46 starts) and had a 19-18-11 record while allowing 2.46 goals per game and posting .916 save percentage. The Boston native also started eight games during a franchise-record nine-game win streak. In 36 games (34 starts), Grubauer was 14-16-2 while allowing 2.85 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Daccord, an expansion draft selection by the Kraken, appeared in just 19 games during parts of four NHL seasons prior to the 2023-24 campaign, including 10 in his first two years with Seattle.

With the deal, the Kraken appear to be set at goalie for years to come. Grubauer’s six-year deal worth $5.9 million per year runs through the 2026-27 season.

More on the Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain
Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season
• NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners
• Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter
• Kraken LW Brandon Tanev’s great annual headshot is back – let’s rank them
• Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Zac Hereth

Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member

Goaltender Joey Daccord, an expansion draft pick by the Seattle Kraken, is set to remain with the franchise through the 2029-30 season.

6 hours ago

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues...

Zac Hereth

Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener

The Seattle Kraken had plenty of opportunities early, but couldn't hold a two-goal lead after a disastrous stretch in the second period.

23 hours ago

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opener, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL’s 32 teams.

23 hours ago

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues Chandler Stephenson...

The Associated Press

Kraken’s home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

The St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

23 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn goal...

Zac Hereth

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen score goals less than two minutes apart to give the Seattle Kraken a 2-0 lead in their season opener.

1 day ago

NHL Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle...

Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow

NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners

What you need to know about the 2024-25 NHL season as AP hockey writers predict playoff-bound teams, award winners and more.

1 day ago

Kraken agree to contract extension with another original member