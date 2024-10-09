It’s five games into Mike Macdonald’s career as Seattle Seahawks coach, and in some ways, it feels like it’s just about to start. But for real this time.

What Seattle Seahawks’ D has been missing in back-to-back losses

You’re probably thinking that sounds insane and I know why. His coaching tenure began when he signed his contract, met the media, and hired his staff. He had to design and communicate his vision, scheme and language. He worked with general manager John Schneider to acquire the types of players he needed. He spoke to the team, ran training camp, got his first preseason and regular season wins and losses. All those moments were important, all fraught with peril, all handled with aplomb by the youngest head coach in the league.

We celebrated his initial accomplishments. He comes off as such a smart guy and his team seemed to respond immediately to his style. We witnessed more communication and discipline than we had become accustomed to seeing. And three games into his career – no, three wins into his career – everything was as smooth as could be. So smooth that even a loss in Detroit barely counted as friction. It was easy to write off, what with the quality of opponent, the number of injured defenders, and the offensive success.

But losing at home to the Giants broke the spell.

The Giants don’t have a good quarterback. They aren’t loaded with talent and they were missing two of their top weapons. This wasn’t written into the script.

Which is exactly why I think Macdonald’s career truly starts now. We often hear how NFL coordinators like to script the first 15 plays of each game before reacting from there. Well, he’s past the first 15 and now it’s time to adjust.

You may hear some Seahawks fans grumble. You might know one or two who has “lost confidence.” The truth is that doesn’t really matter. Fans can (over)react each week without affecting much of anything. But this is Macdonald’s first big test with his players. They have to respect the way he handles the challenge of a losing streak.

We knew there would be fits and starts to this season. That is how it goes for most NFL teams and certainly for rookie coaches. Macdonald wasn’t hired because of his experience or just to make an immediate impact. This was a long-term investment. By his own admission, he is still learning and experiencing things for the first time. What we’ve come to understand is that he is careful to learn from those experiences, and that should serve him well as his career progresses.

But how he handles his first losing streak is a huge thing. Losing is part of life in sports, but it tests completely different muscles than most anything else. We’ve seen it break competitors who never learned how to process it. We’ve seen purportedly solid locker rooms come apart at the seams. We’ve seen coaches lose command of the ship.

To suggest that is all on the table after two losses is ridiculous. Macdonald will get to learn from mistakes along the way and I’d be willing to bet he has an exceptionally long leash. But this will be his first chance to answer some very important questions.

• Can he remain consistent? If there is one thing you hear players (and employees) complain about, it is inconsistency in their boss. People want their leader to be the same person in all situations so that their world is predictable. Predictability breeds comfort. And consistency breeds confidence.

• Can he walk the fine line between making adjustments and sticking with his principles? Macdonald spoke this week about the difference between principles (which are ironclad) and methods (which are more malleable). I have no doubt he understands the difference and will behave accordingly. But the challenge is to project that to the players who must know he has solutions but isn’t panicking. You want to adapt; you don’t want to abandon ship.

• How do the players handle his accountability? Three weeks into the season, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on some of Macdonald’s early efforts to instill a level of accountability. We heard about how he “chewed out” players who failed the conditioning test, and then “brought up the issue in front of the rest of the team.” He demands accountability and he wants to be the enforcer.

That style can be immensely effective, especially as a 180-degree change from what preceded it. This locker room likely needed some tough talk. But how will it be received after a couple of losses? Macdonald seems to be just as tough on himself as he is on his players, and that should give him the credibility to press forward in his own style. But this is new territory. Losing tests that credibility and that accountability.

The Mike Macdonald era began last winter and the groundwork for everything he wants to accomplish has clearly been laid since the day he was hired. Now we get to find out how solidly he built the foundation. Because the first tremors of pressure are just starting to roll through.

How he handles it will matter. Whether the Seahawks win will likely matter more. As we know, nothing relieves pressure like a win. And he has a chance for the biggest one of his young career on Thursday night.

