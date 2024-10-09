The statuses of a number of key pieces on the Seattle Seahawks’ defense remain in question ahead of Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.

Seahawks-49ers uniforms on TNF may be best matchup of NFL season

Four defensive players were designated as non-participants and another as a limited participant on Tuesday’s injury report. However, those designations were estimations due to the team holding a walk-through practice.

Outside linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and Derick Hall (foot), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) were listed as DNPs.

Safety Julian Love was a limited participant.

Nine more players had injury designations but were listed a full participants. That group includes tight end Pharaoh Brown (groin), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), who were listed as limited participants on Monday.

Nwosu is headed to the injured reserve with the thigh injury he suffered Sunday against the Giants. The seventh-year pro will miss at least the next four games. The game against the Giants was the season debut for Nwosu, who missed the first four games with an MCL sprain and hadn’t appeared in a regular season game since Week 6 of last season.

Hall injured his foot Sunday against New York. He currently holds the team lead with five sacks.

Murphy is expected to miss Thursday’s game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury suffered Week 3 against Miami. The 2024 first-round pick has missed the past two games.

Woolen suffered his injury against the Giants. He left the game in the first half and returned, but came off the field again later and missed the rest of the game.

Love’s injury occurred in Seattle’s Week 4 loss to Detroit, but he was able to suit up the following game versus New York.

Mafe’s elevation to a full participant is good news for Seattle, especially if Hall can’t go against San Francisco. Mafe had a sack in each the team’s first three games before missing the past two. He’s also tied for the team lead with four tackles for loss.

The other Seahawks with injury designations who were listed as full participants for Tuesday’s practice were wide receivers DK Metcalf (hand) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (shin), tight ends Noah Fant (toe) and Brady Russell (shoulder) and defensive linemen Leonard Williams (ribs), Johnathan Hankins (Hand) and Cameron Young (knee).

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks swap UW, WSU products on practice squad

• What the Seahawks’ D has been missing in back-to-back losses

• More bad injury news for Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu

• State of 49ers: What the Seahawks are facing on Thursday

• State of Seahawks: Little time to make fixes with 49ers coming to town

Follow @ZacHereth