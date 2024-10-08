Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

Oct 8, 2024, 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle...

Jordan Eberle of the Seattle Kraken is introduced as the new captain on Oct. 8, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opener, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL’s 32 teams.

Every team in the league has a captain for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Seattle Kraken home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

Eberle is the second captain in Seattle franchise history, as the position was vacated when the Kraken traded Mark Giordano to Toronto in the second half of their inaugural 2021-22 NHL season.

The Utah Hockey Club recently announced Clayton Keller as their captain, and the Buffalo Sabres put the “C” on young leader Rasmus Dahlin before they opened their season in Prague. The other new captains this year are Anaheim’s Radko Gudas, Chicago’s Nick Foligno and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman, the successor to Steven Stamkos, who was not re-signed and left for Nashville in free agency.

Many teams in recent years have chosen to go without a captain and instead rely on a leadership group of three alternates wearing an “A” on their jerseys.

Seattle Sports staff made an addition to this post.

More on the Seattle Kraken

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s first goal of the season
NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners
Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects
Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter
Seattle Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues...

Zac Hereth

Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener

The Seattle Kraken had plenty of opportunities early, but couldn't hold a two-goal lead after a disastrous stretch in the second period.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opener, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL’s 32 teams.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues Chandler Stephenson...

The Associated Press

Kraken’s home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

The St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn goal...

Zac Hereth

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen score goals less than two minutes apart to give the Seattle Kraken a 2-0 lead in their season opener.

5 hours ago

NHL Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle...

Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow

NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners

What you need to know about the 2024-25 NHL season as AP hockey writers predict playoff-bound teams, award winners and more.

9 hours ago

Seattle Kraken roster Ryker Evans Joey Daccord...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects

The Seattle Kraken are in place for the opening of the 2024-25 season, including a pair of young guns who are on their first opening-day NHL roster.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain