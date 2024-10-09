The Seattle Kraken appeared to be in control early, but a barrage of second-period goals by the St. Louis Blues changed things in a hurry.

After leading 2-0 early in the second, the Kraken fell 3-2 to the Blues in their season opener Tuesday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena.

Here’s three things that stood out:

• Creating opportunities early: The final score doesn’t show it, but the Kraken were able to generate a number of good looks at the net early. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in much. Seattle peppered St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington with 11 shots on goal in the first period and 17 in the second, but time and time again Binnington came up with stops to keep his team in the game. Seattle finally broke through early in the second when Vince Dunn rebounded his own miss and snuck a wrister past Binnington to go up 1-0. Less than two minutes of game time later, Eeli Tolvanen deflected a Ryker Evans shot into the back of the net to go up 2-0. It appeared the floodgates had opened for the Kraken, but they wouldn’t score another goal the rest of the way. The ability to create chances started to fade late with just four shots on goal in the third period, but the effort through the first two periods is a good sign for a squad that struggled to generate scoring chances last season.

• An absolute disaster: Seattle looked like the better team for most of the afternoon, but a span of about two minutes late in the second period turned the game on its head. With the Kraken leading 2-0, St. Louis scored three unanswered goals and didn’t look back. It was a little bit of everything that plagued the Kraken during the stretch. First, they couldn’t kill the power play, then Philipp Grubauer allowed a long shot to get by him and tie the game. But the final goal that put them behind was the most painful, as the Kraken turned the puck over after winning a faceoff and allowed a breakaway goal that proved to be the game-winner.

• Things get chippy and it costs the Kraken: It was evident that both team were eager to get on the ice and play a real game for the first time in months, and that spilled over in the second period when the gloves dropped for a pair of fights. The first tussle came after Seattle appeared go up 3-0, but Brandon Tanev’s goal was waived off for offsides. Well behind the play, Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and St. Louis’ Alexey Toropchenko traded blows and a fracas ensued around them. Things eventually cooled down, but another fight broke out later in the period and it proved to be costly for Seattle. Adam Larsson got into with St. Louis’ Radek Faksa and both were sent to the penalty box, but Larsson received two infractions and it set up the power play that the Blues scored their first goal on.

