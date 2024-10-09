Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener

Oct 8, 2024, 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues...

Yanni Gourde of the Seattle Kraken and Alexey Toropchenko of the St. Louis Blues shove each other during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Kraken appeared to be in control early, but a barrage of second-period goals by the St. Louis Blues changed things in a hurry.

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

After leading 2-0 early in the second, the Kraken fell 3-2 to the Blues in their season opener Tuesday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena.

Here’s three things that stood out:

• Creating opportunities early: The final score doesn’t show it, but the Kraken were able to generate a number of good looks at the net early. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in much. Seattle peppered St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington with 11 shots on goal in the first period and 17 in the second, but time and time again Binnington came up with stops to keep his team in the game. Seattle finally broke through early in the second when Vince Dunn rebounded his own miss and snuck a wrister past Binnington to go up 1-0. Less than two minutes of game time later, Eeli Tolvanen deflected a Ryker Evans shot into the back of the net to go up 2-0. It appeared the floodgates had opened for the Kraken, but they wouldn’t score another goal the rest of the way. The ability to create chances started to fade late with just four shots on goal in the third period, but the effort through the first two periods is a good sign for a squad that struggled to generate scoring chances last season.

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

An absolute disasterSeattle looked like the better team for most of the afternoon, but a span of about two minutes late in the second period turned the game on its head. With the Kraken leading 2-0, St. Louis scored three unanswered goals and didn’t look back. It was a little bit of everything that plagued the Kraken during the stretch. First, they couldn’t kill the power play, then Philipp Grubauer allowed a long shot to get by him and tie the game. But the final goal that put them behind was the most painful, as the Kraken turned the puck over after winning a faceoff and allowed a breakaway goal that proved to be the game-winner.

Things get chippy and it costs the KrakenIt was evident that both team were eager to get on the ice and play a real game for the first time in months, and that spilled over in the second period when the gloves dropped for a pair of fights. The first tussle came after Seattle appeared go up 3-0, but Brandon Tanev’s goal was waived off for offsides. Well behind the play, Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and St. Louis’ Alexey Toropchenko traded blows and a fracas ensued around them. Things eventually cooled down, but another fight broke out later in the period and it proved to be costly for Seattle. Adam Larsson got into with St. Louis’ Radek Faksa and both were sent to the penalty box, but Larsson received two infractions and it set up the power play that the Blues scored their first goal on.

More on the Seattle Kraken and NHL

• NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners
• Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter
• Kraken LW Brandon Tanev’s great annual headshot is back – let’s rank them
• Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues...

Zac Hereth

Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener

The Seattle Kraken had plenty of opportunities early, but couldn't hold a two-goal lead after a disastrous stretch in the second period.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opener, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL’s 32 teams.

4 hours ago

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues Chandler Stephenson...

The Associated Press

Kraken’s home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

The St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

4 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn goal...

Zac Hereth

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen score goals less than two minutes apart to give the Seattle Kraken a 2-0 lead in their season opener.

5 hours ago

NHL Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle...

Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow

NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners

What you need to know about the 2024-25 NHL season as AP hockey writers predict playoff-bound teams, award winners and more.

10 hours ago

Seattle Kraken roster Ryker Evans Joey Daccord...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects

The Seattle Kraken are in place for the opening of the 2024-25 season, including a pair of young guns who are on their first opening-day NHL roster.

1 day ago

Kraken Observations: 3 things that stood out in season opener