SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks-49ers Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

Oct 9, 2024, 8:16 AM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a catch against the 49ers in 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


The first division battle of the Seattle Seahawks’ season is up next as the San Francisco 49ers come to town on Thursday night, looking to knock the Hawks off their perch atop the NFC West.

Seahawks swap UW, WSU products on practice squad

Here’s a look at all the info you need to know for the game, including the TV broadcasts and announcers, Seattle Sports radio details, the uniform matchup and more.

Week 6: Seattle Seahawks (3-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

TV broadcast: FOX 13 in Seattle, Amazon Prime Video
TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 2 p.m. Thursday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform combos

Seahawks: 1990s throwbacks (blue jerseys, silver pants and helmets)

49ers: 1994 throwbacks (white jerseys and pants, gold helmets)

More: Seahawks-49ers may be best uniform matchup of NFL season

History

The Seahawks own the advantage all-time against the 49ers with a 30-22 record against San Francisco. But recently, it’s been all Niners.

San Francisco enters Thursday having won each of the last five meetings between the two NFC West rivals.

Then again, Seattle had won the previous four straight. From 2014-18, the Seahawks won 10 straight in the series, and from 2012-18, Seattle owned a 17-3 record against the 49ers.

Prior to the Seahawks moving from the AFC to the NFC and becoming a division rival of the 49ers in 2002, the two teams had met just six times. San Francisco won four of those six non-conference games.

Looking backwards and forwards

Week 5: In high temperatures at home, the 49ers crumbled in the fourth quarter and lost 24-23 the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks dropped their second straight, losing 29-20 to the New York Giants in Seattle.

Week 7: After back-to-back short weeks, the banged-up Seahawks will get the benefit of some extra rest before going to Atlanta for a 10 a.m. contest with the Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, Oct. 20. That afternoon, the 49ers will have a Super Bowl rematch when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0).

