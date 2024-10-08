SEATTLE – The Seattle Kraken couldn’t quite break through on several good looks at the net in the first period of their season opener, but that changed in a hurry soon after the second period horn sounded at Climate Pledge Arena.

Recap: Kraken home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

Defenseman Vince Dunn corralled a loose puck, closed in on the net and fired a shot that was blocked by St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, but the puck went right back to Dunn and he snuck the rebound past Binnington for his team’s first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the period.

The goal was Dunn’s 33rd since joining the Kraken in their inaugural season and the 65th of his eight-year NHL career. It was also his second career goal in a season opener.

first goal of the season? Done and Dunn 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3fHRoHZz1L — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 8, 2024

Seattle didn’t stop there. Less than two minutes later, winger Eeli Tolvanen deflected a Ryker Evans’ shot past Binnington to go up 2-0 at the 17:40 mark of the second. Evans and Will Borgen were credited for assists.

Tolvanen’s goal was his 33rd since joining the Kraken in the 2022-23 season and the 58th of his eight-year NHL career.

E-E-LI GETTIN' IN ON THE ACTION 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6VOTGXSiGo — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 8, 2024

Seattle winger Brandon Tanev appeared to have his team’s third goal of the period midway through, but it was called off due to the Kraken being offsides.

The Kraken’s two goals early in the second came after Binnington registered 11 saves in the first.

Tuesday’s game marked Seattle’s first-ever season opener at home.

More on the Seattle Kraken and NHL

• Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

• Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects

• NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners

• Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter

• Seattle Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Follow @ZacHereth