Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

Oct 8, 2024, 3:10 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn goal...

Vince Dunn of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the 2024 season opener. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The Seattle Kraken couldn’t quite break through on several good looks at the net in the first period of their season opener, but that changed in a hurry soon after the second period horn sounded at Climate Pledge Arena.

Recap: Kraken home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

Defenseman Vince Dunn corralled a loose puck, closed in on the net and fired a shot that was blocked by St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, but the puck went right back to Dunn and he snuck the rebound past Binnington for his team’s first goal of the season and a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the period.

The goal was Dunn’s 33rd since joining the Kraken in their inaugural season and the 65th of his eight-year NHL career. It was also his second career goal in a season opener.

Seattle didn’t stop there. Less than two minutes later, winger Eeli Tolvanen deflected a Ryker Evans’ shot past Binnington to go up 2-0 at the 17:40 mark of the second. Evans and Will Borgen were credited for assists.

Tolvanen’s goal was his 33rd since joining the Kraken in the 2022-23 season and the 58th of his eight-year NHL career.

Seattle winger Brandon Tanev appeared to have his team’s third goal of the period midway through, but it was called off due to the Kraken being offsides.

The Kraken’s two goals early in the second came after Binnington registered 11 saves in the first.

Tuesday’s game marked Seattle’s first-ever season opener at home.

More on the Seattle Kraken and NHL

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain
Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects
NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners
Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter
Seattle Kraken add legendary ESPN anchor to TV broadcasts for 24-25

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain

The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opener, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL’s 32 teams.

13 minutes ago

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues Chandler Stephenson...

The Associated Press

Kraken’s home opener spoiled as Blues come back to win 3-2

The St. Louis Blues rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday, 3-2.

24 minutes ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn goal...

Zac Hereth

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season

Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen score goals less than two minutes apart to give the Seattle Kraken a 2-0 lead in their season opener.

2 hours ago

NHL Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle...

Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow

NHL Preview: Predicting playoffs, champion and award winners

What you need to know about the 2024-25 NHL season as AP hockey writers predict playoff-bound teams, award winners and more.

6 hours ago

Seattle Kraken roster Ryker Evans Joey Daccord...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects

The Seattle Kraken are in place for the opening of the 2024-25 season, including a pair of young guns who are on their first opening-day NHL roster.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

The Associated Press

Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter

With a new coach and some upgrades on the roster, the Seattle Kraken look to rebound in 2024-25 after missing the playoffs last season.

6 days ago

Video: Vince Dunn scores Kraken’s 1st goal of the season