The Seattle Seahawks have a new player with local ties on their practice squad, but the addition comes at the expense of another who played at an in-state college.

What the Seahawks’ D has been missing in back-to-back losses

Linebacker Ezekiel Turner, a UW Huskies product, signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Tuesday. To make room for Turner, Seattle released former WSU Cougars linebacker Devin Richardson from the practice squad.

Turner, 28, is in his seventh NFL season, six of which he spent with Arizona. He was a key player on special teams for the Cardinals, playing 15 or more games in four of his seasons with the team.

In college at Washington, Turner played 38 games over three seasons as a defensive back, and made a memorable interception in a win over Washington State in the 2017 Apple Cup.

He began his career in the NFL as a safety and transitioned to linebacker in 2023.

As an undrafted rookie in 2018, Turner led the NFL with solo tackles on special teams. He has 83 tackles and two blocked punts in 81 career games.

Richardson, an undrafted rookie, finished his six-year college career with WSU, where he transferred to in 2023 after two years at Texas (2021-22) and three at New Mexico State (2018-20).

The 24-year-old Richardson signed with the Seahawks in May after participating in the team’s rookie minicamp, was waived in August, then signed to the practice squad last Thursday.

The NFC West-leading Seahawks (3-2) host the defending division and NFC champion 49ers (3-2) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Lumen Field. Catch the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to hear Seahawks radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• More bad injury news for Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu

• State of 49ers: What the Seahawks are facing on Thursday

• State of Seahawks: Little time to make fixes with 49ers coming to town

• What Mike Macdonald sees in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense

• Macdonald: Seattle Seahawks ‘need to get run game going’

Follow @BrentStecker