The road isn’t getting any easier for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.

What the Seattle Seahawks’ D has been missing in back-to-back losses

After back-to-back poor performances – including Sunday’s disappointing effort against turnover-prone quarterback Daniel Jones and the short-handed New York Giants’ offense – Seattle hosts the San Francisco 49ers’ dangerous offense in an important Thursday night clash with little time to prepare.

The 49ers present a challenge in both the passing and running game. They rank second in the NFL total yards per game (407.4), fourth in passing (263.4) and seventh in rushing (144.0).

Meanwhile, Seattle’s defense has struggled against both the pass and run the past two weeks. The unit allowed Detroit run the ball at will in the first half and Jarred Goff to complete an league-record 18 passes without an incompletion in Week 4. And the Giants racked up 175 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry while Jones was also effective through the air without his top receiver on Sunday.

Injuries have contributed to some of the defensive woes, but could personnel changes be in the store for Seattle’s defense? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard thinks so, but the quick turnaround for Thursday’s game may make that a difficult thing to do.

Huard shared his thoughts Tuesday during Blue 88 on Brock and Salk.

“I’m most curious about the secondary,” Huard said. “… I think this is a game (where) you do want to keep (cornerback Devon Witherspoon) around the line of scrimmage. It’s a game where (49ers wide receiver) Deebo Samuel is a force, where that run game does like to bounce (it outside), where you want (Witherspoon) coming off the edge and breathing down (quarterback) Brock Purdy’s neck, because that guy can be prone to some giveaways.”

Witherspoon’s ability pressure the quarterback as a blitzer off the edge could be a key against San Francisco with outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) out and reportedly heading to the injured reserve, and fellow edge rushers Boye Mafe (knee) and Derick Hall (foot) dealing with injuries. And Witherspoon’s prowess as a tackler on the outside could help slow down San Francisco’s potent ground game.

However, if Witherspoon is used more near the line of scrimmage, that would mean corners Riq Woolen and Tre Brown would be relied upon heavily in coverage against Samuel and San Francisco’s talented pass-catchers.

Woolen appears up for the challenge. He’s played well this year after taking a minor step back last season, but he is also dealing with ankle injury suffered against the Giants. He, along with Hall, were among four players listed as non-participants in Tuesday’s walk-through practice.

Brown, a key member of the secondary last season, is coming off one of his worst career games. The 5-foot-10 corner had troubles in coverage against 6-foot-1 Giants receiver Darius Slayton last week, which included a brutal drive where he was called for defensive holding and allowed catches of 41 and 30 yards.

With Woolen missing time against New York due to his injury, rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett saw the most extensive action on defense in his young career and recorded the Seahawks’ lone pass breakup on the day.

Huard could see Pritchett getting more involved against 49ers if Brown has troubles with 6-foot-3 San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings, but the short week means Brown should still get the first looks Thursday night.

“This is a game that Tre has got to play really well in, or come next week there could be some significant adjustments,” Huard said. “I don’t think in a one-day practice week there’s going to be a huge opportunity (to mix up personnel), but Nehmiah Pritchtett is breathing down his neck. And if (Brown) struggles, you’re going to see (Pritchett) just as you did in this last game. But big picture changes – and I was talking about Coby (Bryant) at nickel and moving all these things around – I just don’t think you have time to do that on such a short week.”

