Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu can’t catch a break.

The veteran pass rusher’s return from injury lasted not even a full game, and he is heading back to injured reserve with a thigh injury, according to a Tuesday morning report by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Last year, Nwosu’s season ended on IR due to a pectoral injury he suffered on Oct. 22, 2023 in a Week 7 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Though he recovered in time to be prepared for the 2024 season, Nwosu sustained an MCL sprain in his knee in Seattle’s last preseason game in August, which led to him missing the first four games of the regular season.

Nwosu returned to the field in Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants, only to exit early with a new injury to his thigh.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who has proven to be tight-lipped about injuries in his first season with the team, provided an ominous update about Nwosu on Monday during his weekly show with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I think Chenna’s might be longer than we wanted with his thigh,” Macdonald said about Nwosu’s injury.

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Nwosu would have to miss a minimum of four games after being placed on IR.

Nwosu, 27, was a 2018 second-round NFL Draft pick out of USC by the Los Angeles Chargers, who he spent his first four pro seasons with. He graduated to a starting role with the Chargers in 2021, then joined Seattle in 2022, which turned out to be a breakout season with Nwosu registering career-highs in sacks (9.5), tackles (66), tackles for loss (12), QB hits (26), passes defensed (four), forced fumbles (three), fumble recoveries (two), and games started (17).

That led to Seattle signing Nwosu to an extension in July 2023 reported to be worth $59 million ($32 million guaranteed) over three years. Unfortunately, Nwosu has been healthy enough only to play seven games since signing that deal.

Seattle’s defense is especially banged up. In addition to Nwosu’s injury woes, the Seahawks played without outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) last Sunday, and lost cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) and outside linebacker Derick Hall (foot) to injuries during the game against the Giants. Additionally, veteran defensive end Leonard Williams returned Sunday from a ribs issue that kept him out the previous week, but with Seattle playing Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, there’s no guarantee he would play on a short week.

The NFC West-leading Seahawks (3-2) host the defending division and NFC champion 49ers (3-2) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Lumen Field. Catch the Seahawks Radio Network broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to hear Seahawks radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

