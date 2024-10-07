Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken set their roster, including two top prospects

Oct 7, 2024, 4:17 PM

Seattle Kraken roster Ryker Evans Joey Daccord...

Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken celebrates a shutout with Ryker Evans. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Kraken have set their roster for the opening of the 2024-25 season, and it features a glimpse at the future of the franchise.

Season Preview: With upgrades, Kraken begin a second chapter

A pair of top Kraken prospects who were high-round draft picks by the franchise are on an opening day NHL roster for the first time: Shane Wright, a 20-year-old center and Seattle’s first-round selection in 2022, and Ryker Evans, a 22-year-old defensman who was a second-rounder in the Kraken’s first draft class in 2021.

Wright debuted in 2022-23 with the Kraken, tallying a goal and an assist in eight games. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had four goals and an assist in another eight games for Seattle in 2023-24. Wright was memorably drafted fourth overall by the Kraken in 2022 after being projected by many to be the top pick that year.

The 5-11, 198-pound Evans made his NHL debut last season, appearing in 36 games. The native of Calgary, Alberta scored one goal and made eight assists for the Kraken.

Wright is Seattle’s No. 1 prospect, per NHL.com, while Evans is their No. 4 prospect. Wright is the No. 3 overall NHL prospect according to Elite Prospects, and the only Kraken player ranked in their top 100.

The opening Seattle Kraken roster also includes the team’s key offseason acquisitions: defensemen Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura, and center Chandler Stephenson.

The Kraken open the season at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against the St. Louis Blues. The game will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Most Kraken games will be broadcast this season in the Seattle area on free, over-the-air KONG TV.

This will be Seattle’s first season under new head coach Dan Bylsma.

Here’s the full Kraken roster announced Monday:

• C Matty Beniers
• RW Oliver Bjorkstrand
• D Will Borgen
• LW Andre Burakovsky
• G Joey Daccord
• D Vince Dunn
• RW Jordan Eberle
• D Ryker Evans
• C Yanni Gourde
• G Philipp Grubauer
• LW Tye Kartye
• D Adam Larsson
• D Josh Mahura
• LW Jared McCann
• D Brandon Montour
• D Jamie Oleksiak
• C Jaden Schwartz
• C Chandler Stephenson
• LW Brandon Tanev
• RW Eeli Tolvanen
• C Shane Wright

