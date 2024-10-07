Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has kept injury updates about his team short, sweet and limited in detail so far, and that continued to be the case Monday morning.

And it’s why the one update he did share during his usual conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk stood out.

Three moments that cost Seahawks in loss to Giants

With the Seahawks coming off a 29-20 loss Sunday to the New York Giants and already looking ahead to a Thursday Night Football meeting with the NFC West rival San Francisco Giants in just three days, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard asked Macdonald if there was any sense about the availability for players dealing with injuries when it comes to Thursday’s game.

The one player Macdonald said something about was veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who made his season debut against the Giants only to exit with a new thigh injury.

“You know, there’s not a lot of news on this front right now, Brock. I think Chenna’s might be longer than we wanted with his thigh,” Macdonald responded.

Injury Update: Seahawks defenders banged up in loss to Giants

During his weekly Monday press conference in the afternoon, Macdonald added that Nwosu will not play Thursday, per ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson.

Not great news for a player who’s struggled with injuries for essentially the past year. In Week 7 of the 2023 season, Nwosu suffered a pectoral injury that ended his campaign. Then in Seattle’s final preseason game this August, he sustained an MCL sprain in his knee that kept him out until the Week 5 matchup with the Giants. Sunday marked Nwosu’s first action in the regular season since Oct. 22, 2023.

Nwosu made a pair of solo tackles in the 20 snaps he played Sunday. The 27-year-old edge rusher was a standout in his first year with the Seahawks in 2022, registering 9.5 sacks, 66 tackles, 26 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss. That earned the former Los Angeles Charger a three-year extension with Seattle, but he’s played just seven games in the time since.

Macdonald didn’t have much else to offer Monday in terms of injury updates for the Seahawks, who are particularly banged up on the defensive side as they prepare for their second short week in a row. Seattle had just six days after a Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 30 before meeting the Giants on Sunday, and the Hawks now have to gear right back up for Thursday’s game.

NFC West Check-In: 49ers collapse down stretch against Arizona

Among the defenders dealing with injuries are outside linebackers Derick Hall (foot) and Boye Mafe (knee), cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs). Mafe and Murphy did not play Sunday, Hall and Woolen left during the game with their injuries, and Williams made his return to action Sunday after missing the previous game.

During Macdonald’s press conference, he didn’t shut the door on Mafe potentially playing Thursday, but Murphy sounds unlikely to return until at least Week 7 against Atlanta.

“The NFL doesn’t care, does it?” Huard said to Macdonald after the coach went through the list of Seattle’s injuries. “The NFL just moves on, man.”

Responded Macdonald: “Doesn’t care. Yeah, that’s right.”

The Mike Macdonald Show airs live at 9:30 a.m. during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk the following weekday morning after every Seahawks game. Catch the next one this Friday following the Hawks’ Thursday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Rules expert explains legality of blocked FG in Seahawks’ loss

• Seahawks know blocked kick wasn’t the reason they lost

• ‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again

• Rost: What was and wasn’t the problem in Seahawks’ loss

• Instant Reaction: Seattle Seahawks fall flat in defeat against NY

Follow @BrentStecker