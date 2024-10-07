Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Rules expert explains legality of blocked FG in Seahawks’ loss

Oct 6, 2024, 7:04 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

Seattle Seahawks lose on blocked FG New York Giants...

Bryce Ford-Wheaton of the New York Giants reacts after beating the Seattle Seahawks during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The final moments of the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday elicited controversy, but the play in question was legal and handled correctly by officials, according to an NFL rules analyst.

Hawks lose | Instant Reaction | Observations | Injuries | Rost’s column | Stats

With the Seahawks looking to force overtime, kicker Jason Myers lined up for a game-tying field-goal attempt trailing 23-20 with 1:05 left in the game. The attempt was blocked by New York’s Isaiah Simmons and returned 60 yards for a game-sealing touchdown by Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

However, Simmons’ hurdling the blockers at the line of scrimmage, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches pushing down through the on longsnapper Chris Stoll and the lack of an officials’ review on the play left many wondering if it was legal.

According to NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson, who confirmed the rulings through an NFL spokesperson, both aspects of the play were, indeed, legal and unreviewable.

First, on the television broadcast of the game, CBS rules expert and former official Gene Steratore explained there was no foul on  Simmons because he was lined up on the line of scrimmage and did not use anyone as loverage. Anderson confirmed that was true.

As for the contact with Stoll, Anderson said “pushing down alone is not a foul and there was no forcible contact to the head and neck.”

Neither of those aspects are reviewable even though it was a scoring play, according to Anderson.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald took no issue with the play.

“There’s a guy in the A-gap, we need to block him,” Macdonald said. “So, it’s pretty much that simple, but you’re allowed to push down. They pushed down on our right guard and he wasn’t able to get to Simmons.”

The block came on a special package that Giants special team coordinator Michael Ghobrial installed earlier in the week to include Simmons, who usually isn’t on the field goal-block team.

“That was my first time, today,” Simmons said. “I said I was going to block a punt or a field goal today.”

The play called for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to push down on Seattle right guard Laken Tomlinson and clear the lane for Simmons to leap the line of scrimmage and get the block.

“It just happened exactly how we installed it,” Ford-Wheaton said. “We just knew (Simmons) is a freak athlete. He has the ability to do something like that and we trust him.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• See the current NFL standings
• ‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again
• Watch: Rayshawn Jenkins makes franchise history with fumble-return TD
• Bump: Why Geno Smith is good enough to win a Super Bowl
• Should Seattle Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks lose on blocked FG New York Giants...

Zac Hereth

Rules expert explains legality of blocked FG in Seahawks’ loss

NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson clarified why the blocked FG that sealed the Seattle Seahawks' loss was a clean play.

9 hours ago

New York Giants Tyrone Tracy Jr. Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again

The Seattle Seahawks' defense had its second rough game in a row, surrendering 420 yards to a Giants offense that ranks among the NFL's worst.

9 hours ago

49ers Shanahan Cardinals...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: 49ers collapse in 4th quarter against Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers blew another late lead to a division opponent in frustrating fashion ahead of meeting the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks New York Giants Matthew Adams...

Tim Booth

Recap: Giants score late TD on blocked FG, beat Seahawks 29-20

Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned a blocked kick 60 yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds left as the clinching score in the Giants’ 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Zac Hereth

Injury Update: Seahawks defenders banged up in loss to Giants

A pair of key defenders did not return after suffering injuries in the Seattle Seahawks loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NY Giants Darius Slayton...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Seahawks: What was and wasn’t the problem in loss

The Seattle Seahawks dropped to 3-2 on the season with Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants. What's really to blame? Stacy Rost makes sense of it all.

10 hours ago

Rules expert explains legality of blocked FG in Seahawks’ loss