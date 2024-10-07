SEATTLE – The final moments of the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-20 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday elicited controversy, but the play in question was legal and handled correctly by officials, according to an NFL rules analyst.

With the Seahawks looking to force overtime, kicker Jason Myers lined up for a game-tying field-goal attempt trailing 23-20 with 1:05 left in the game. The attempt was blocked by New York’s Isaiah Simmons and returned 60 yards for a game-sealing touchdown by Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

However, Simmons’ hurdling the blockers at the line of scrimmage, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches pushing down through the on longsnapper Chris Stoll and the lack of an officials’ review on the play left many wondering if it was legal.

According to NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson, who confirmed the rulings through an NFL spokesperson, both aspects of the play were, indeed, legal and unreviewable.

First, on the television broadcast of the game, CBS rules expert and former official Gene Steratore explained there was no foul on Simmons because he was lined up on the line of scrimmage and did not use anyone as loverage. Anderson confirmed that was true.

THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS!! pic.twitter.com/wecnASCDM2 — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

As for the contact with Stoll, Anderson said “pushing down alone is not a foul and there was no forcible contact to the head and neck.”

Neither of those aspects are reviewable even though it was a scoring play, according to Anderson.

First career touch of Bryce Ford-Wheaton's career is a blocked FG returned for a TD 🤩 📺: #NYGvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/7FG4xf40n0 — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald took no issue with the play.

“There’s a guy in the A-gap, we need to block him,” Macdonald said. “So, it’s pretty much that simple, but you’re allowed to push down. They pushed down on our right guard and he wasn’t able to get to Simmons.”

The block came on a special package that Giants special team coordinator Michael Ghobrial installed earlier in the week to include Simmons, who usually isn’t on the field goal-block team.

“That was my first time, today,” Simmons said. “I said I was going to block a punt or a field goal today.”

The play called for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to push down on Seattle right guard Laken Tomlinson and clear the lane for Simmons to leap the line of scrimmage and get the block.

“It just happened exactly how we installed it,” Ford-Wheaton said. “We just knew (Simmons) is a freak athlete. He has the ability to do something like that and we trust him.”

Follow @ZacHereth