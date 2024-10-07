SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks were getting healthier heading into Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants. But they’re leaving the 29-20 loss the with a couple of new question marks on the injury front and a short week ahead.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) each exited the game with injuries on consecutive plays in the first half. Woolen briefly returned, but left the game soon after and did not come back.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Nwosu was dealing with a thigh injury and Woolen an ankle injury, but did not have further details on the injuries.

Seattle (3-2 record) plays again in just four days when it hosts the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Thursday night. The Seahawks hold a one-game lead in the division over second-place San Francisco and Arizona.

Seattle was already playing without defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee). However, general manager John Schneider said Mafe was close to returning Sunday morning during the Seahawks Radio Network Pregame Show on Seattle Sports.

Nwosu made his season debut Sunday, and it was his first regular season game since he tore his ACL last October against Arizona. He missed the first four games of this season with a sprained MCL suffered in the Aug. 24 preseason finale against Cleveland.

Nwosu had three tackles (two solo, one assisted) before leaving the game.

Woolen, a third-year pro, missed just one game through his first two seasons. He had four tackles (two solo, two assisted) before exiting the game.

With Woolen out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett saw his most defensive action of the season. Pritchett registered one tackle and Seattle’s lone pass breakup on the day.

“He’s been practicing well enough to be up and be the next guy on the field,” Macdonald said of Pritchett. “So, there’s going to be a competition there based on what happened with Riq and how we align guys, but it was good to see him respond and make some plays in the second half.”

Last week Seattle played Detroit without five key defensive players and lost another in the first half, though all but two of those players returned against the Giants.

Seattle now has four defenders whose statuses are currently up in the air for the key clash with the 49ers.

