Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Injury Update: Seahawks defenders banged up in loss to Giants

Oct 6, 2024, 5:55 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2024 game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks were getting healthier heading into Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants. But they’re leaving the 29-20 loss the with a couple of new question marks on the injury front and a short week ahead.

Hawks loseObservations | Instant Reaction | Rost’s column | Stats

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) and cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) each exited the game with injuries on consecutive plays in the first half. Woolen briefly returned, but left the game soon after and did not come back.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Nwosu was dealing with a thigh injury and Woolen an ankle injury, but did not have further details on the injuries.

Seattle (3-2 record) plays again in just four days when it hosts the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Thursday night. The Seahawks hold a one-game lead in the division over second-place San Francisco and Arizona.

NFC West Check-In: 49ers collapse in fourth quarter against Arizona

Seattle was already playing without defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee). However, general manager John Schneider said Mafe was close to returning Sunday morning during the Seahawks Radio Network Pregame Show on Seattle Sports.

Nwosu made his season debut Sunday, and it was his first regular season game since he tore his ACL last October against Arizona. He missed the first four games of this season with a sprained MCL suffered in the Aug. 24 preseason finale against Cleveland.

Nwosu had three tackles (two solo, one assisted) before leaving the game.

Woolen, a third-year pro, missed just one game through his first two seasons. He had four tackles (two solo, two assisted) before exiting the game.

With Woolen out, rookie fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett saw his most defensive action of the season. Pritchett registered one tackle and Seattle’s lone pass breakup on the day.

“He’s been practicing well enough to be up and be the next guy on the field,” Macdonald said of Pritchett. “So, there’s going to be a competition there based on what happened with Riq and how we align guys, but it was good to see him respond and make some plays in the second half.”

Last week Seattle played Detroit without five key defensive players and lost another in the first half, though all but two of those players returned against the Giants.

Seattle now has four defenders whose statuses are currently up in the air for the key clash with the 49ers.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

See the current NFL standings
‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again
Watch: Rayshawn Jenkins makes franchise history with fumble-return TD
Bump: Why Geno Smith is good enough to win a Super Bowl
Should Seattle Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks lose on blocked FG New York Giants...

Zac Hereth

Rules expert explains legality of blocked FG in Seahawks’ loss

NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson clarified why the blocked FG that sealed the Seattle Seahawks' loss was a clean play.

14 minutes ago

New York Giants Tyrone Tracy Jr. Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again

The Seattle Seahawks' defense had its second rough game in a row, surrendering 420 yards to a Giants offense that ranks among the NFL's worst.

28 minutes ago

49ers Shanahan Cardinals...

Josh Dubow

NFC West Check-In: 49ers collapse in 4th quarter against Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers blew another late lead to a division opponent in frustrating fashion ahead of meeting the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

37 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks New York Giants Matthew Adams...

Tim Booth

Recap: Giants score late TD on blocked FG, beat Seahawks 29-20

Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned a blocked kick 60 yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds left as the clinching score in the Giants’ 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

49 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Zac Hereth

Injury Update: Seahawks defenders banged up in loss to Giants

A pair of key defenders did not return after suffering injuries in the Seattle Seahawks loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks NY Giants Darius Slayton...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Seahawks: What was and wasn’t the problem in loss

The Seattle Seahawks dropped to 3-2 on the season with Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants. What's really to blame? Stacy Rost makes sense of it all.

2 hours ago

Injury Update: Seahawks defenders banged up in loss to Giants