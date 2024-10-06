The Seattle Seahawks played their most disappointing game of the season thus far.

Hawks lose | Instant Reaction | Injuries | Rost’s column | Stats

With a key Thursday night showdown against NFC West rival San Francisco looming, the Seahawks (3-2) laid an egg in a 29-20 loss Sunday afternoon to the New York Giants (2-3).

Here are six things that stood out from the deflating loss.

• Defense falls flat: The Giants entered this game with one of the league’s least productive offenses and were missing standout rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary. However, the Seahawks couldn’t take advantage. A week after allowing Jared Goff to complete an NFL record 18 passes without an incompletion, Seattle allowed Daniel Jones to throw 23 of 34 for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and those numbers likely would have been better if it weren’t for a few a drops by his receivers. On top of that, the Giants moved the ball on the ground efficiently, piling up 176 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Seahawks struggled with missed tackles and had trouble bringing down just about anybody on first contact, whether it was running backs hitting the hole, Jones scrambling around in the backfield or a receiver trying to generate yards after the catch. It’s starting to look like the defensive dominance through the first three weeks was more a result of poor competition than elite execution.

DJ LAUNCHES TO SLAYTON 🚀 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Ei9YalCAPD — New York Giants (@Giants) October 6, 2024

• Failure to capitalize on momentum early: The Seahawks had a golden opportunity early in the game. The Giants had just marched methodically down the field to reach the goal line on 15 plays, but Rayshawn Jenkins scooped up a fumble in the end zone and returned it a team-record 102 yards for a momentum-swinging score and 7-0 lead. Then, Seattle forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball back. But the Seahawks returned the favor and punted the ball away after just three plays, allowing New York to march right down the field for an eight-play, 81-yard TD drive to tie the game. Putting a struggling team like the Giants down multiple scores early could have completely changed the outlook of this game.

Watch: Rayshawn Jenkins makes Hawks history with fumble-return TD

• Running game continues to be a mixed bag: The rushing attack was non-existent in the first half for the Seahawks for a second straight week. After running backs logged just six first-half yards on four carries against Detroit on Monday night, Seattle managed just two yards on a pair of Kenneth Walker III runs in the first half against the Giants. That follows a trend that’s gone on throughout the season, as the Seahawks’ 35 first-half rushing yards from running backs in Week 2 against Miami are the high-water mark through the first five games. The difference between Sunday and some of the other games is Seattle didn’t find away to awaken its running attack in the second half against New York. Seattle running backs accounted for just 28 yards in the second half. Walker also had just five total carries, which is too little for a running back of his caliber.

• Barner carving out a solid role: When the Seahawks took tight end AJ Barner in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, many experts felt it was a reach. It appears the Michigan product is starting to prove the doubters wrong. Barner had just only reception 13 yards against the Giants, but was on the field often and (without the benefit of seeing the snap counts) about as much as anyone else at his position. Barner has shown to be a capable blocker thus far and is starting to emerge more in the passing game with at least one catch in each of the past three games. With Noah Fant being more of a receiving specialist and Pharaoh Brown a blocking specialist, Barner has a real chance to become the lead option in the tight end room at some point in the future.

Bump: A Seahawks player whose impact is growing

• Seattle Seahawks’ third-down woes: Nothing really went right for the Seahawks in this one, including third-down efficiency. The Seahawks were unable to sustain drives on third downs, converting on 3 of 10 attempts and only one of their first seven before going on the touchdown drive that pulled them within a score late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the defense couldn’t get off the field on third downs, allowing the Giants to convert on 7 of 16.

• A game that was not as close as the final score: In the end, the Seahawks only lost by nine points. But it could have – and probably should have – been more. Seattle trailed in just about every statistical category. New York outgained Seattle 420-333, had more first downs (24 to 17), committed four less penalties (two to six) and had over twice as many sacks (seven to three). If the early fumble Seattle returned for a touchdown didn’t happen, this game could have been lopsided in the Giants’ favor.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• See the current NFL standings

• ‘We have to just play better’: Seahawks’ defense struggles again

• Watch: Rayshawn Jenkins makes franchise history with fumble-return TD

• Bump: Why Geno Smith is good enough to win a Super Bowl

• Should Seattle Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

Follow @ZacHereth