SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are in much better shape on the injury front this week.

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players out, key defenders to return

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, inside linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Julian Love are all active for the Seahawks’ Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle listed outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) among their inactives. Both will miss their second straight games after getting injured in Week 3 against the the Miami Dolphins. Murphy was ruled out Friday, while Mafe was listed as questionable.

The Seahawks were down six key defensive players by the second half of Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions, but four of those six players appear set to return on Sunday.

Nwosu is on track to make his season debut after missing the first four weeks with an MCL sprain that he suffered in the Aug. 24 preseason finale.

Williams, who missed Monday night’s game after suffering a rib injury early in Week 3 against Miami, is set to face the Giants for the first time since being traded from New York last October.

Baker is active after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Love is active after missing the second half of Monday night’s game with a thigh injury.

Seattle’s other three inactives are center Olu Oluwatimi, guard Sataoa Laumea and tackle Michael Jerrell.

