Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

4 key Seahawks defenders active after dealing with injuries

Oct 6, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Giants 2022...

Uchenna Nwosu of the Seattle Seahawks sacks Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are in much better shape on the injury front this week.

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players out, key defenders to return

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, inside linebacker Jerome Baker and safety Julian Love are all active for the Seahawks’ Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle listed outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring) among their inactives. Both will miss their second straight games after getting injured in Week 3 against the the Miami Dolphins. Murphy was ruled out Friday, while Mafe was listed as questionable.

The Seahawks were down six key defensive players by the second half of Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions, but four of those six players appear set to return on Sunday.

Nwosu is on track to make his season debut after missing the first four weeks with an MCL sprain that he suffered in the Aug. 24 preseason finale.

Williams, who missed Monday night’s game after suffering a rib injury early in Week 3 against Miami, is set to face the Giants for the first time since being traded from New York last October.

Baker is active after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Love is active after missing the second half of Monday night’s game with a thigh injury.

Seattle’s other three inactives are center Olu Oluwatimi, guard Sataoa Laumea and tackle Michael Jerrell.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Rost: Five numbers to know for Seattle Seahawks’ matchup vs Giants
• Macdonald previews Seattle Seahawks’ game vs Giants
• Should Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in
• Daniel Jeremiah: If Seattle Seahawks don’t pay Geno, another team will
• How is Seattle Seahawks’ battle at right guard going after Week 4?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith sacked...

Zac Hereth

Observations from Seahawks’ 29-20 loss vs Giants

A look at what stood out as the Seattle Seahawks suffered a disappointing 29-20 loss against the New York Giants.

8 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Rayshawn Jenkins after fumble return New York Giants 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Rayshawn Jenkins makes franchise history with fumble-return TD

Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins had a franchise-record 102-yard fumble-return touchdown in the first quarter against the Giants.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Giants 2022...

Cameron Van Til

4 key Seahawks defenders active after dealing with injuries

Boye Mafe and Byron Murphy II are out, but the Seattle Seahawks are still in much better shape on the injury front for Sunday's game.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe tackle San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Could schedule impact how Seahawks handle injury situation?

With the 49ers looming next Thursday, could that affect any of the Seattle Seahawks' injury-related decisions for Sunday's game vs the Giants?

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith DK Metcalf pregame handshake 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Should Seahawks extend Geno, DK? ESPN’s Field Yates weighs in

ESPN's Field Yates gives his take on whether the Seattle Seahawks should give contract extensions to Geno Smith and DK Metcalf next offseason.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams NFL Free Agency...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: 2 players out, key defenders to return

Two defensive tackles were ruled out for the game against the New York Giants, but the Seattle Seahawks are getting some key pieces back.

2 days ago

4 key Seahawks defenders active after dealing with injuries