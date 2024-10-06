SEATTLE – Moments after the final seconds ticked off the clock, UW Huskies fans began pouring onto the field.

Soon after, the Husky Stadium turf was engulfed in a sea of purple pandemonium.

Washington pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 27-17 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday night, avenging the program’s loss to the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff national championship game this past January.

With the victory, the new-look Dawgs got their first signature win of the Jedd Fisch era. They snapped Michigan’s 24-game regular-season Big Ten win streak.

And they made program history.

This was Washington’s 18th consecutive win at Husky Stadium, which is the program’s longest home win streak in more than a century. The program’s previous modern record was 17 straight home wins, which it achieved twice – from 1990 to 1992 and 1999 to 2002.

Saturday’s triumph came in front of an electric crowd of 72,132 fans on a picture-perfect early-October evening along the shore of Lake Washington. It was the largest attendance at Husky Stadium since 2016 against USC.

“All of our fans were in full force tonight,” Fisch said. “What an awesome place. It was a dream of mine to be able to have a chance to (coach) in an environment like this, and to have that environment was just special.”

The Huskies haven’t lost on Montlake since their 2021 Apple Cup defeat to Washington State. Though they lost to the Cougars in last month’s Apple Cup across town at Lumen Field, that was a neutral-site game.

Washington’s all-time record for consecutive home victories is 45, which it rattled off from 1908 to 1916. That was part of the Huskies’ NCAA-record 64-game unbeaten streak, which still stands today.

Saturday’s field-storming was reminiscent of the massive on-field celebration that followed Washington’s 36-33 win over archrival Oregon last October, when both teams were ranked in the top 10 and had national-title dreams.

This victory didn’t hold the same big-picture implications, but taking down the defending national champs certainly made it a moment worthy of the postgame frenzy.

“It was awesome,” said Washington quarterback Will Rogers, who played the previous four seasons at Mississippi State. “I’ve never been a part of that. I was curious if they were gonna (rush the field), but when they did it, it was just awesome. I’ve never been a part of that and it’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life, for sure.”

Fisch also was a fan of the field-storming.

“I absolutely loved that,” Fisch said. “I love college football. … And college football is that. College football is pageantry. College football is the band. College football is the student section. College football is rushing the field. You don’t get that in pro football.

“I’m just so proud to be a part of it and watch it and see our guys celebrate and see our fans enjoy it.”

