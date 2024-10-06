Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Rapids

Oct 5, 2024, 10:25 PM

Stefan Frei of Seattle Sounders during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a goal in the 48th minute, Stefan Frei had three saves and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 Saturday night.

Seattle (16-9-8) has 56 points, third most in the Western Conference and just two behind second-place Los Angeles FC. The Sounders have won three games in a row — all shutouts — and have five wins during their current six-game unbeaten streak.

Colorado (15-13-5) has lost three games in a row and four of its last five. The Rapids are sixth in the Western Conference with 49 points, a point behind the Houston Dynamo and a point ahead of seventh-place Minnesota United.

Jordan Morris had a shot parried by goalkeeper Zack Steffen but the rebound went directly to Rusnák, whose one-touch putback deflected off Steffen and slowly rolled into the net to give Seattle a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

Steffen finished with one save.

